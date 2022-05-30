Top 8 Games Where You Can Travel

Sometimes everyone wants to leave everything behind and go to the place where the birches are making noise and the sun is shining. Unfortunately, life, like betting at 22Bet, has its own rules that you must follow to survive. But that doesn’t mean that you cannot at least temporarily escape from your usual reality. Thanks to video games you have the opportunity to go on any adventure: in time and space.

Death Stranding

An unusual game from the Japanese game designer Hideo Kojima. In Death Stranding you have to play as a courier, carry loads over long distances, rock a disturbed baby in a jar and do everything not to get stuck in black sludge. It looks as weird as it sounds. But Death Stranding amazingly manages to immerse you in a state of calm or even trance. By the way, it’s perfect for listening to those podcasts you’ve been putting off for six months.

Hollow Knight

A great drawn adventure in which spoiled creatures and strange bugs await the player, inhabiting winding caves, ancient cities, and deadly wastelands. It sounds a little scary, but the game is capable of curing any mental trauma.

Old Man’s Journey

It’s never too late to go on an adventure, Old Man’s Journey tells us. An elderly man with a lush gray beard leaves his home behind to breathe life to the fullest. Along with him, you’ll travel a path full of pleasant memories and fun unobtrusive puzzles. The unafraid grandpa will fly in a balloon, take a train and a car ride, and walk for miles without complaining about his retirement age.

No Man’s Sky

No Man’s Sky has undergone the fire of critics and is now the best space sandbox game imaginable. In front of you, there are hundreds, thousands, perhaps millions of planets that are randomly generated. In this game you can do everything: fly, study unusual flora and fauna of unseen worlds, communicate with people, build a cozy house in a virtual godforsaken galaxy, fight and trade. It’s easier to go into space this way, than for tens of millions of dollars in a rocket Ilon Musk or Jeff Bezos.

Life is Strange 2

The adventures of two brothers, one of whom has supernatural powers. The guys will have to go through a lot of trouble, the consequences of which depend entirely on you. In Life is Strange 2 you need to make decisions that affect the fate of your characters and the outcome of the young guys’ adventure. The game raises a lot of social issues and shows how important it is, especially nowadays, to bring up children correctly.

Firewatch

A criminally beautiful game whose events take place in the woods of Wyoming. The protagonist has made a decision that many of us don’t make. He left the hustle and bustle behind and went into the woods to work as a sentinel. He has to make sure that no one roasts barbecue in forbidden places and does not offend nature, our mother. On the radio, he meets a lady who becomes not only his friend but also his conscience, reminding him that some problems should not run away from. Firewatch features spectacular virtual nature and an interesting story.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Vikings were pretty brutal fellows, but free. If they wanted to go to the British Isles and make them their own, they went! Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is almost a hundred hours of adventures in the IX century. You don’t just control a Viking, but an assassin solving the mysteries of a universal conspiracy. Storm the cities of pampered rulers, help ordinary citizens, roam the bush hunting down unsuspecting targets, and help Norwegians build a new home in a foreign land. It’s a game where nothing is true, but everything is allowed.

Hitchhiker

It’s hard to imagine a more appropriate game for our adventure article than Hitchhiker. The developers offer you to look at the world philosophically, through the eyes of the hero, who has forgotten everything: who he is, why he is going, where he is going. You will meet a lot of interesting characters with their own destiny.