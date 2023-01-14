Top 5 Warzone 2 assault rifle loadouts with the fastest long-range TTK in Season 1 Reloaded

The present meta in Warzone 2 is considered among the many most balanced ones within the Name of Responsibility franchise. Aside from two or three weapons that stand above the remaining, most weapons within the sport have comparable efficiency stats. This has given rise to a really aggressive meta in Warzone 2, the place gamers have loads of choices by way of weapons for both a battle royale match or a DMZ outing.

TTK comparability between assault rifles in Warzone 2 (Picture by way of sym.gg)

Al Mazrah, which is presently the first stomping floor for gamers, is the largest map ever to be launched in a Name of Responsibility title. As such, assault rifles have turn into the go-to alternative for a majority of gamers on the subject of participating enemies at lengthy distances. Listed below are the highest 5 ARs with the quickest long-range TTK (time to kill) values {that a} participant can equip in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

Disclaimer: This text is subjective and displays the opinion of the author.

5 Warzone 2 assault rifles which have the quickest TTKs in Season 1 Reloaded

For the reason that assault rifles on this article can be primarily used to have interaction enemies at lengthy ranges, their loadouts have been tuned to cut back the recoil in addition to enhance the injury vary and bullet velocity. Let’s check out the highest 5 assault rifles which have the quickest TTKs in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

5) Lachmann-556

Loadout and tunings for Lachmann-556 (Picture by way of Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The Lachmann-556 is one other low-recoil gun that may be discovered within the armory of Warzone 2. This gun relies on the real-life Heckler & Koch HK33 and is without doubt one of the simpler weapons to make use of on this record. Although the firearm won’t have a major presence within the meta, it’s fairly helpful in participating enemies at lengthy vary.

The low recoil of the loadout mixed with a fireplace fee of 723 bullets per minute and a muzzle velocity of 972m/s will enable gamers to simply soften their enemies in long-range fight. Although the theoretical TTK of 1079ms at 80 meters may look fairly unappealing to plenty of gamers, the gun’s low recoil will enable avid gamers to get a greater TTK than among the higher weapons on this record after they’re really taking part in the sport.

The most effective long-range loadout for this weapon is as follows:

Muzzle – Echoless-80

Barrel – 15.6″ Lachmann RAAP Barrel

15.6″ Lachmann RAAP Barrel Optics – Schlager 3.4x

Schlager 3.4x Underbarrel – FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Journal – 40 Rounds Magazine

4) TAQ-56

Loadout and tunings for TAQ-56 (Picture by way of Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The TAQ-56 assault rifle relies on the real-world FN SCAR-L and is without doubt one of the most favored assault rifles amongst gamers in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded. That includes a major injury depend per journal and really spectacular recoil management, this gun has shortly turn into a fan favourite.

Sporting a fireplace fee of 625 bullets per minute and the very best muzzle velocity within the class, this loadout is ideal for each novice and veteran gamers attributable to its ease of utilization. To realize a TTK of 960ms at 80 meters, gamers must equip it with the next attachments:

Muzzle – Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Underbarrel – FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Journal – 40 Spherical Magazine

40 Spherical Magazine Ammunition – 5.56 Excessive Velocity

5.56 Excessive Velocity Rear Grip – FSS Fight Grip

3) M4

Loadout and tunings for M4 (Picture by way of Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

Launched within the first Fashionable Warfare title, the M4 has been a staple alternative amongst gamers thus far. This legendary gun is sort of efficient in Warzone 2 and might be seen within the fingers of loads of gamers.

Equipping this gun with its longest barrel will make the M4 a trusty weapon that has good recoil administration and injury output. Its hearth fee of 811 rounds per minute mixed with a muzzle velocity of 937m/s offers this gun a TTK of 962ms at 80 meters whether it is outfitted with the next attachments:

Muzzle – Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel – Hightower 20″ Barrel

Hightower 20″ Barrel Optics – Goal OP-V4

Goal OP-V4 Underbarrel – FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Journal – 45 Spherical Magazine

2) M13B

Loadout and tunings for M13B (Picture by way of Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

The M13B is a shocking addition to this record. When the gun was launched in Warzone 2 throughout the Season 1 patch, gamers had been fairly enthusiastic about its arrival. However its sub-par close-to-mid-range efficiency prompted that pleasure to die down fairly shortly.

Nonetheless, its long-range efficiency provides fairly a shock. This gun astonishingly boasts the second-fastest long-range TTK in its class. Furthermore, its low recoil and excessive fee of fireplace make it supreme for taking out enemies from a distance. To get the 923ms TTK within the 80-meter vary, gamers want to make use of the next attachments:

Muzzle – Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel – 14″ Bruen Echelon

14″ Bruen Echelon Optics – Goal OP-V4

Goal OP-V4 Underbarrrel – FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Journal – 60 Spherical Magazine

1) Kastov 762

Loadout and tunings for Kastov 762 in Warzone 2 (Picture by way of Activision and YouTube/WhosImmortal)

With regards to TTKs, there isn’t any different weapon within the assault rifle class in that kills quicker than Kastov 762. This gun relies on the real-life AK-103 and boasts the very best injury depend for a single bullet in its class.

Mixing this attribute with its 600 rounds per minute hearth fee, gamers will be capable of kill enemies in simply 700ms at a variety of 80 meters. To get the perfect long-range efficiency out of the gun, gamers must equip it with the next attachments:

Muzzle – Kastovia DX90

Kastovia DX90 Barrel – KAS-10 584mm Barrel

KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optics – Goal OP-V4

Goal OP-V4 Underbarrel – FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Journal – 40 Spherical Magazine

These listed here are the highest 5 long-range loadouts of assault rifles which have the quickest TTKs in Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



