Top 5 PUBG Mobile teams that are favorites to win PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

The extremely anticipated, long-awaited Grand Finals of the PUBG Cell International Championship (PMGC): 2022 is all set to start on January 6, 2023.

Set to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, the three-day occasion will characteristic 16 of the very best PUBG Cell groups from all over the world battling it out in 18 video games for the bragging rights of being known as the world champions and for a share of the large $1.5 million prize pool.

The competitors this season has been extraordinarily fierce, with groups going by way of a number of phases to qualify for the Grand Finals. On this article, we’ll check out the highest 5 groups to be careful for within the Grand Finals.

This text displays the non-public views of the creator.

High 5 groups to look out for in PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

5) Vampire Esports

The Thailand-based workforce have been on hearth this season and definitely appear to be performing to the very best of their potential. Beginning off the season with a strong victory in PMPL: Thailand Spring 2022, the workforce gained extra momentum and dominated each the Major Occasion and the Afterparty Showdown of the mid-season invitational, PMWI: 2022.

On the Group Stage, Vampire Esports was added to the occasion’s hardest group. Sadly, they missed out on a direct berth to the finals, ending fifth of their group. Nonetheless, the workforce swiftly got here again in emphatic trend within the survival stage and the final probability qualifier, the place they completed in second and third place respectively, to assert a spot within the Grand Finals.

With skilled gamers like Rvenclaw, Fluketh, SchwepXz, Stoned, and 2Stopz on their roster, the squad seems like a high contender for the PMGC Grand Finals.

4) Alpha 7 Esports

Primarily based on their very own excessive requirements, the Brazilian squad A7 Esports has solely had a lukewarm season up to now. Though the workforce has did not win any official tournaments this season, their performances have been constant, with podium finishes in each event they have been in. The mid-season invitational additionally went properly for the workforce as they completed second in each phases of the event.

On this 12 months’s International Championship, the squad was pitted within the ferocious Group Inexperienced, the place they did not qualify instantly amongst stiff competitors. Relegated to the survival stage, the workforce’s efficiency remained common till the final probability qualifier, the place they finally received of their groove and claimed the highest spot to qualify for the PMGC Grand Finals.

With a playstyle revolving round their star participant Carrilho and supported by gifted gamers like Swaguin, Revo, and Mafioso, the workforce is among the many high contenders for the title.

3) 4 Indignant Males (4AM)

Competing within the International Championship after a year-long break, Chinese language workforce 4 Indignant Males, aka 4AM, have discovered themselves in third place on this checklist. Beginning their 2022 season with a second-place end in PEL: Spring 2022, the workforce finally went on to win the PEL PMGC Qualifier.

At this 12 months’s International Championship, the workforce have been in Group Yellow in the course of the Group Stage. A comparatively straightforward group compared to the others, the workforce’s efficiency was out of the highest drawer as they completed second and instantly certified for the Grand Finals of the last word event.

4 Indignant Males, who’ve gone by way of fairly a number of modifications in earlier years, nonetheless focuses on the core gamers of 33Svan and Hasaki. Gifted gamers like GoodXiao and QingChen have solely added to the workforce’s already strong firepower, making them a lethal power within the PMGC Grand Finals.

2) GodLike Stalwart

Dubbed one of the crucial aggressive groups in PMGC: Grand Finals, Mongolian workforce GodLike Stalwart stands out as one of many favorites to win all of it.

The 2022 season of GodLike Stalwart has been dream-like as they’ve received virtually each main event they’ve competed in. Asserting their dominance within the South Asian area, the workforce received each the Spring and Fall Championships of the PMPL: South Asia 2022. With a third-place end within the mid-season invitational below their belt, the workforce arrived for PMGC in high type.

The squad was added to Group Inexperienced, which was essentially the most tough. Nonetheless, the Mongolian workforce showcased their prowess and topped the group in emphatic trend, cruising their approach into the Grand Finals.

Throughout their time within the Group Stage, the workforce did not appear to be in any type of hassle and received gunfights in opposition to even the strongest of squads. With extremely constant gamers like TOP, Motion, Skryyy, and PikA of their ranks, the workforce are prone to declare the worldwide title this 12 months.

1) Nova Esports

Essentially the most profitable and lethal workforce within the historical past of PUBG Cell Esports, Nova Esports from China discover themselves on the high of this checklist. The workforce requires no introductions with legendary gamers like Order, paraboy, and Jimmy on its roster. Moreover, this workforce has received the earlier two iterations of the International Championship in 2020 and 2021.

The 2022 season for Nova Esports has been pretty good. Enjoying in essentially the most tough Chinese language lobbies, the workforce have maintained their consistency all through the seasons of the PEL.

Coming into the International Championship, the workforce was sorted into the PMGC Group Inexperienced, the place they performed extremely properly and completed in second place, simply making their approach into the Grand Finals of the championship.

Nova Esports will definitely be hoping for a ‘three-peat’ on the International Championship this 12 months. Given their current performances, the workforce look prepared to satisfy their targets and raise the championship for the third time in a row.

Moreover these high contenders, Affect Chemin from Brazil, Geek Fam from Malaysia, Buriram United from Thailand, and Fireplace Flux Esports from Turkey would be the darkish horses within the championship, given their skill and up to date performances. The PMGC Grand Finals will certainly be a spectacle for each followers and gamers competing in it.



