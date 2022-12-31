Top 5 PUBG Mobile esports events in 2022

PUBG Cellular has had an amazing 12 months. The Battle Royale title gained its first-ever Cellular Recreation of the Yr award on the prestigious Esports Awards 2022. Another excuse why the final 12 months had been good for the title is that a variety of tournaments that includes the sport had been organized by its builders.

These competitions passed off all around the world and had a number of groups competing for glory in addition to some huge cash. Let’s check out the highest 5 PUBG Cellular esports occasions that had been held between January 1 and December 31 of 2022.

High 5 PUBG Cellular esports competitions in 2022

5) thirty first Southeast Asian Video games

The Asian Video games 2021 was held from Could 12 to 23, 2022, in Hanoi, Vietnam. Initially, it was scheduled to occur in November/December 2021 however sadly needed to be postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Esports was included as a medal occasion for the second time on this prestigious competitors this 12 months, and PUBG Cellular was performed in two totally different classes: Workforce and Particular person.

Vicoi from Vietnam, who performs for D’Xavier as knowledgeable participant, gained the person occasion, whereas Alan from Indonesia and Stoned from Thailand earned their second and third positions.

Workforce Indonesia 2 was the winner of the Workforce class. The squad featured well-known Indonesian gamers like Ryzen, Luxxy, and GenFos. Vietnam 1 and Malaysia 1 had been the primary and second runner-ups within the competitors.

4) PEL 2022 Summer time

The Peacekeeper Elite League, aka PEL, is a serious event related to Recreation for Peace, the Chinese language model of PUBG Cellular. The second season of its 2022 version, which included 21 groups from China, boasted a large prize pool of round $4 million. It additionally had three slots for the continued PUBG Cellular International Championship.

SMG gained PEL 2022 Summer time Finals and certified for the PMGC Grand Finals.

Nova and LGD secured second and third place. Each groups certified for PMGC League Stage SMG won PEL 2022 Summer Finals and qualified for the PMGC Grand Finals.Nova and LGD secured second and third place. Both teams qualified for PMGC League Stage https://t.co/7XLJRcaSLX

The occasion went on for round two months, from June 16 to August 21. It was gained by SMG (now Wolves), who straight certified for the PMGC Grand Finals. The second and Nova and LGD Gaming secured their locations within the International Championship’s League Stage, which lately ended on December 4.

3) PUBG Cellular World Invitational 2022

Earlier this 12 months, Tencent organized a worldwide mid-season invitational occasion, the PMWI. It began on August 11 and ended on August 20, going down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It was performed in two phases, the Primary Occasion and Afterparty Showdown, which had a complete prize pool of $3 million. Each levels had been clinched by Thailand’s Vampire Esports.

Workforce Falcons had been within the second spot within the Primary Occasion, whereas Brazilian aspect Alpha 7 had been the runners-up within the Afterparty Showdown section. GodLike Stalwart and Nigma Galaxy additionally had a good time in the course of the PUBG Cellular World Invitational 2022.

2) PMGC 2022 League Stage

The League Stage of the 2022 PMGC was performed from November 10 to December 4. A whopping 48 groups competed in it for 14 slots within the Grand Finals, which can begin on January 6, 2023. It can final until January 8 and happen in Indonesia.

Some common groups, corresponding to Nova Esports, 4AM, GodLike Stalwart, Vampire Esports, and Alpha 7, carried out nicely within the PMGC League Stage. They’re now going to the championship’s Grand Finals.

The League Stage noticed intense competitors. Just a few seasoned groups like BTR, HVVP (previously Navi), Damwon Kia, and Nigma Galaxy did not qualify for the Grand Finals. The Group Stage of PMGC 2022 had a 2.5 million prize pool, whereas the Finals can have a 1.5 million prize pool.

1) PMGC 2021 Grand Finals

The PUBG Cellular International Championship 2021 Grand Finals was held from January 21 to 23, 2022. The almost month-long League Stage of the mega occasion wrapped up on December 24, 2021, and had a prize pool of round $2.5 million.

The Grand Finals stage noticed the highest 16 groups combat it out for $3.5 million. Nova Esports from China dominated this section and defended their title, whereas Natus Vincere emerged because the runners-up. Nigma Galaxy and S2G earned third and fourth spots within the occasion.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh



