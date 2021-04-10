Top 5 Key Estimations on Future of Polypropylene Medical Flexible Packaging Market with Prominent Players Datwyler Holdings, Aptar Group

Fact.MR, in its new report, anticipates the global medical flexible packaging market to register a moderate growth over the forecast period 2017 to 2022. Sales of medical flexible packaging across the globe are expected to account for over US$ 25,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

Various advantages are offered by medical flexible packaging, which include easy shipping, low waste, and product protection, along with the capability of lowering the overall weight of packaging by approximately 70%. Medical flexible packaging provides product and price differentiation to consumers, and aids the preservation of medical devices’ health and hygiene value. Huge growth opportunities for pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers are expected to be witnessed across developing countries, which in turn will drive demand for medical flexible packaging in these regions. Currently struggling in stagnant but mature markets, with a lot of regulatory barriers, and patent expirations, leading market players are adopting key strategies such as regional expansion, and brand positioning. Flexible packaging manufacturers are focusing on increasing their presence in developing economies, in a bid to benefit themselves from low-cost labor, and enhance their product offerings. These manufacturers are also focusing on diversification and combination of data analytics with the manufactured products, in order to develop new novel technologically driven products.

Other factors expected to impact the market growth include effective supply chain management, attractive packaging, useful tool for identification & branding, prevention of product damage, and higher efficiency in transporting products. However, factors such as stringent government regulations pertaining to recycling of packaging materials, and use of polymers, are expected to curb growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Taxonomy

Product Type End User Material Type Seals Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Polyvinyl Chloride High Barrier Films Medical Device Manufacturing Polypropylene Wraps Implant Manufacturing Polyethylene Terephthalate Pouches & Bags Contract Packaging Polyethylene Lids & Labels Others Paper Others Aluminum Others

5 Key Future Prospects of Medical Flexible Packaging Market for Forecast Period 2017 to 2022

In terms of revenues, polyvinyl chloride will continue to be the most attractive material utilized for medical flexible packaging. Sales of paper for producing medical flexible packaging products are expected to exhibit a relatively faster expansion through 2022, based on materials. Medical flexible packaging are expected to find the largest application in pharmaceutical manufacturing over the forecast period. In addition, sales of medical flexible packaging products for application in implant manufacturing and contract packaging are poised to register a relatively higher CAGR through 2022. On the basis of product, seals will continue to be dominant in the global medical flexible packaging market, in terms of revenues. High-barrier films are expected to be the second most lucrative product in the market. However, wraps are anticipated to witness the fastest expansion in sales through 2022. North America will dominate the global medical flexible packaging market in 2017, and the trend is projected to continue during 2017 to 2022. Revenues from the medical flexible packaging market in North America are expected to exceed US$ 7,000 Mn by 2022-end. Key players projected to lead the global medical flexible packaging market are Datwyler Holdings, Aptar Group, Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings, Berry Group, Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Catalent, Inc., Becton Dickinson & Company, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Mondi Group Plc, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., and Amcor Limited.

