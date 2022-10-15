Top 5 Individual Shareholders of Under Armour (UA)

Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA) has been a number one performer within the efficiency attire area since its 1996 launch. The Baltimore-based firm made a splash with its traces of sportswear and equipment constituted of artificial microfibers that assist regulate physique temperature and enhance athletic efficiency. However like many retailers, Underneath Armour is struggling to compete with Amazon and different on-line retailers, leading to disappointing earnings for a lot of 2018. That very same yr, Ryan Kuehl, senior vice chairman of worldwide sports activities, and Walker Jones, senior director of sports activities advertising and marketing, have been each let go, reportedly after an inside evaluate of their group.

Regardless of its latest hiccups, Underneath Armour stays a strong participant within the athletic attire market, with a powerful $3.87 billion market capitalization, as of Aug. 23, 2022. Not surprisingly, its 5 largest particular person shareholders are former and present Underneath Armour executives.

1. Kevin Plank, Founder, and Govt Chairman

Founder Kevin Plank held the place of CEO and chair of the board from 1996 to 2019 and was president between 1996 and 2008 and 2010 and 2017. He at the moment serves as the corporate’s Govt Chairman and Model Chief. Plank is on the boards of the Nationwide Soccer Basis, the School Corridor of Fame Inc., and the College of Maryland School Park Basis. His tutorial {qualifications} embrace a Grasp of Enterprise Administration from the College of Maryland.

Plank is the biggest Underneath Armour shareholder, with 33.8 million Class C shares owned not directly via a sequence of trusts. He has an extra 34.7 million Class A and Class B shares in inventory choices, in response to the corporate’s Mar. 24, 2022 submitting with the SEC. Plank’s stake in Underneath Armour affords him 65% of the corporate’s voting energy.

2. Patrik Frisk, President, and Chief Working Officer

Patrik Frisk, Underneath Armour’s present President and chief working officer (COO), brings almost 30 years of business expertise to his position, having previously directed manufacturers like The North Face and Timberland. He most not too long ago served as CEO of multinational footwear firm Aldo. Frisk joined Underneath Armour in June 2017, changing Kevin Plank as President. In keeping with an Mar. 24, 2022 submitting with the SEC, Frisk owns 639,714 Class C shares of Underneath Armour, incomes him the title of the corporate’s second-largest shareholder.

3. Michael S. Lee, Former Chief DigitalOfficer

Michael Lee previously served as Underneath Armour’s chief digital officer, a place he held since July 2016. Lee joined the corporate in March 2015 after Underneath Armour acquired MyFitnessPal–an app he founded–for $475 million. Lee and his brother Albert Lee left the corporate in January 2018, amid a broader restructuring plan. In keeping with Lee’s most up-to-date submitting with the SEC on Feb. 14, 2017, he stays the corporate’s third-largest shareholder, with 391,998 Class C shares.

4. Harvey L. Sanders, Unbiased Director

Underneath Armour’s fourth-largest particular person shareholder, Harvey Sanders has been an impartial director of Underneath Armour since November 2004. He beforehand served because the CEO and president of Nautica Enterprises Inc. between 1977 and 1993 and is a board member of the Boomer Esiason Basis for Cystic Fibrosis, in addition to the Starlight Starbright Basis. Sanders additionally serves on the board of the College of Maryland School Park Basis. In keeping with a Mar. 24, 2022 submitting with the SEC, Sanders owns 175,235 Class C shares and 174,000 Class A shares of Underneath Armour.

5. Kip Fulks, Strategic Advisor

Underneath Armour co-founder Kip Fulks has an extended affiliation with the corporate, occupying a number of outstanding positions over time. Previously liable for managing high quality assurance and product improvement between 1997 and 2008, Fulks is now the corporate’s strategic advisor, a task he is held since Might 2017. Fulks was previously president of footwear and innovation from March 2015 to October 2015, chief working officer (COO) between 2011 and 2015, and chief product officer from 2016-2017. He’s the corporate’s fifth-largest direct shareholder, with 261,356 Class C shares as of his Feb. 15, 2018 submitting with the SEC.