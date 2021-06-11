Top 5 ICD 10 Codes For Radiology Billing

ICD-10 coding the complex king of medical billing is always a nightmare for many medical practices to deal with. Recently, there were several changes and alterations to ICD-10 codes of radiology billing. Around 490 new codes were made effective October 2020 in which additional 47 codes were revised and 58 were removed. We will look at a glance of recently added top ICD-10 codes and how they impact radiology billing.

Codes related to thoracic injuries

#1: Abrasion of front wall of thorax

The bilateral part consists of three occurrences such as Initial Encounter, Subsequent Encounter, and Sequela for which the revised ICD-10 codes are S20.313A, S20.313D, and S20.313S, respectively.

The middle part also can encounter three occurrences such as Initial Encounter, Subsequent Encounter, and Sequela for which the revised ICD-10 codes are S20.314A, S20.314D, and S20.314S, respectively.

#2: External constriction of front wall of thorax

Even here, you have both bilateral and middle areas that cater three occurrences Initial Encounter, Subsequent Encounter, and Sequela for which the revised ICD-10 codes are S20.343A & S20.344A, S20.343D & S20.344D, and S20.343S & S20.344S, respectively.

#3: Superficial foreign body of front wall of thorax

Here every area and categories remain the same except the codes for bilateral and middle are S20.353A, S20.353D, and S20.353S for Initial Encounter, Subsequent Encounter, and Sequela, respectively, and S20.354A, S20.354D, and S20.354S, respectively for middle.

#4: Osteoporosis with current pathological fracture, other site

This particular radiology billing related ICD-10 coding is categorized into age-related and other parameters as well. The age-related code for initial encounter for fracture is M80.0AXA and others are M80.8AXA. The subsequent encounter for fracture is classified into four types namely, With routine healing with initial encounter for fracture code as M80.0AXD and for the other is M80.8AXD; With delayed healing- initial encounter for fracture code is M80.0AXG and the other is M80.8AXG; With non-union has M80.0AXK and M80.8AXK, and With malunion has M80.0AXP and M80.8AXP, and finally, Sequela has M80.0AXS for age-related and M80.8AXS for the other.

#5: Encounter for observation for suspected foreign body ruled out

Under this category, only limited codes are applicable for radiologists while evaluating suspected foreign bodies.

For Non-specific, the code is Z03.82; for Ingested, the code is Z03.821; for Aspirated (inhaled), the code is Z03.822; and for Inserted (injected), the code is Z03.823.

Conclusion

These codes are just a glimpse of revised ICD-10 and there are lots more to learn, update, and remember.