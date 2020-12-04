The fact that ICD-10 Codes are the only identification criteria set for a medical disease is inevitable. They provide a common language to share data across various countries and platforms.

Apart from this, ICD-10 codes are a must in any medical billing process including pathology billing services. It is a necessary requirement to assign appropriate codes to pathology services like diagnostic tests and surgical procedures. This not only helps in filing a proper claim but also in maximizing reimbursements.

Replacing the old school ICD-9 Codes, this new edition consists of more than 68000 diagnosis codes 72000+ procedural codes.

Here are the top 5 ICD-10 Codes for pathology billing services –

ICD-10-CM Code K29.50 – Unspecified chronic gastritis without bleeding

This billable code is used to specify the medical ailments related to gastritis, including terms like acute, chronic, antral, and fundal.

Gastritis is a condition of inflammation of the lining of the stomach. The episode may be small or long. Common symptoms include pain in the upper abdomen, bloating, nausea, vomiting, or loss of appetite.

ICD-10-CM Code N20.1 – Calculus of Ureter

N20.1 specifies medical conditions related to the complete obstruction of the urinary tract like ureteric calculus, occlusion of ureter, occlusion of ureter due to calculus, ureteral sludge, etc. The usual term used for such a condition is ‘Kidney Stones.’

Also known as nephrolith, they are solid pieces of materials formed in Kidneys because of minerals in the urine and create a blockage of the ureter. The situation usually causes pain in the lower back radiating to the groin.

ICD-10-CM Code C18.7 – Malignant neoplasm of sigmoid colon

This ICD-10 code is for medical billing in cases of Colorectal Cancer. It is used to refer to medical terms like carcinoma of sigmoid colon, adenocarcinoma of sigmoid colon, carcinoma of colon, lymphoma of sigmoid colon, lymphoma of colon, etc.

In simple terms, this condition specifies the development of cancer in the rectum due to the abnormal growth of cells. Common symptoms include weight loss, blood in stool, fatigue, and change in bowel movements.

ICD-10-CM Code C50.911 – Malignant neoplasm of unspecified site of right female breast

Now, this one’s limited to only females, the ICD-10 code helps specifies “Breast cancer” in women. Also, it includes a diagnosis for conditions like infiltrating duct carcinoma of bilateral female breasts, chronic disease of breast, infiltrating lobular carcinoma of the breast, etc.

One woman in eight suffers from breast cancer. Its symptoms include discharge from the nipple, a lump in the breast, or change in the size or shape of the breast. The condition is treated through surgery.

ICD-10-CM Code K20.8 – Other Esophagitis

The code specifies a medical diagnosis of allergic esophagitis which is an allergic inflammatory condition in the esophagus. The inflammation can be acute or chronic.

Symptoms include difficulty in swallowing food and heartburn. Diagnosis is carried out through procedures like upper endoscopy and biopsy. The condition can be treated by over-the-counter medicines or through some changes in diet.

It’s important for a pathology billing service to assign accurate ICD-10 Codes while billing. An error in such a task can prove to be fatal.

