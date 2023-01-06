Top 5 CS:GO AWPers to look out for in 2023

Counter-Strike: International Offensive (CS:GO) is a basic first-person shooter with a extremely profitable esports scene. Numerous its gamers have displayed their in-game prowess and secured the highlight via tournaments and high-stakes championships.

CS:GO execs dedicate numerous hours and apply classes to mastering the assorted elements of the sport. Decreasing the variety of variables is essential to maximizing their possibilities of profitable the match.

The AWP is a high-powered bolt-action sniper rifle in Counter-Strike: International Offensive that may take down enemy combatants with only one shot. Its excessive penetrating energy makes it one of the crucial deadly weapons within the sport. Nonetheless, the educational curve is steep for the weapon, and never everybody can grasp it with out paying their due diligence.

Gamers who make the most of the AWP can shortly discover themselves overwhelmed when a number of enemies execute an assault. The weapon’s gradual fireplace charge and no-scope inaccuracy make it troublesome to take care of enemies if they’re pushed right into a stack.

Listed under are a number of the most proficient CS:GO AWPers to look out for in 2023.

Word: This can be a ranked record. The alternatives mirror the opinions of the writer and could also be totally different for each particular person.

Rating Jame, sh1ro, and three different distinctive AWPers in CS:GO

5) m0NESY (G2)

Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov is a Russian skilled CS:GO participant who was born on Could 1, 2005. He’s an lively member of G2 Esports and primarily performs the position of an AWPer.

m0NESY has proved to be an unimaginable asset for G2 Esports. The group most just lately secured the primary place within the BLAST Premier: World Ultimate 2022 towards Staff Liquid with a clear 2-0 scoreline.

4) Jame (Virtus.professional)

Dzhami “Jame” Ali is a Russian skilled participant who was born on August 23, 1998. He’s recognized for his distinctive AWP gameplay and has earned a large fanbase because of this.

Jame is at the moment part of Virtus.professional. He was a key member of his former group, Outsiders, final 12 months and helped them safe the primary place within the Intel Excessive Masters Rio Main 2022.

3) ZywOo (Vitality)

Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut is a French CS:GO skilled participant born on November 9, 2000. He at the moment plies his commerce for Staff Vitality and primarily serves as an AWPer for the group.

ZywOo has confirmed that he has mechanical expertise of the very best tier and an in-depth understanding of the sport. His exploits just lately helped Staff Vitality win the championship title in ESL Professional League Season 16.

2) sh1ro (Cloud9)

Dmitriy “sh1ro” Sokolov is without doubt one of the youngest Russian skilled gamers within the Counter-Strike: International Offensive circuit. He was born on July 15, 2001.

sh1ro at the moment performs for Cloud9. He has been a dominant participant on varied worldwide phases and has cemented his place as top-of-the-line AWPers proper now. His quick reflexes and talent to learn the methods that the opposing group would possibly make use of assist him cowl varied entries and exits.

1) s1mple (Na’Vi)

Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev, born on October 2, 1997, is a Ukrainian CS:GO skilled participant. He’s an idol for a lot of aspiring execs and aggressive gamers attributable to his potential to manage the tempo of the sport.

s1mple has a document 21 HLTV medals, a serious, and an Intel Grand Slam trophy, amongst different achievements. He is without doubt one of the most profitable gamers within the Counter-Strike: International Offensive esports scene.

This concludes the record of the 5 finest Counter-Strike: International Offensive AWPers that followers ought to look out for in 2023.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



