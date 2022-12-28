Top 5 COD Mobile esports tournaments of all time

COD Cellular from Activision was launched on October 1, 2019, and since then, a number of main tournaments for the sport have been held world wide. The free-to-play shooter sport was instantly standard, because it hit 270 million downloads in its first yr. Nonetheless, the title’s esports tournaments did not generate an analogous viewership as its rivals, PUBG Cellular and Free Hearth.

Let’s check out the highest 5 COD Cellular esports tournaments by way of peak viewership, in response to stats by the Esports Charts.

Prime 5 COD Cellular esports tournaments by peak viewership thus far

5) World Championship 2020 North America Finals

The World Championship 2020 North America Finals was a two-day contest performed between eight groups, that includes a complete prize pool of $50K. Tribe Gaming clinched the match and earned their seat within the 2020 Stage 5. The match between XSET and Nova Esports amassed a peak viewership of 24,818 and was the preferred match within the occasion.

XSET started their marketing campaign effectively however sadly stuttered within the Grand Finals and missed out on the primary place. Nova Esports secured third place after shedding a match towards Tribe Gaming.

4) Garena Finals 2020

The Garena Finals of the COD Cellular World Championship 2020 was performed between six groups from September 28 to October 4, 2020. The occasion had a peak viewership of 38K. NRX Jeremiah 29:11 received the match and superior to the World Championship 2020 Stage 5. Daivo.FreeSlot bagged second place, whereas FunPlus Phoenix and Resurgence have been eradicated earlier within the Playoffs.

Nonetheless, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, Activision canceled the 2020 Stage 5. This was the inaugural version of the Championship, and the prize pool of the Stage was equally distributed among the many seven groups.

3) COD Cellular World Championship 2022 Stage 5

The not too long ago concluded COD Cellular World Championship 2022 Stage 5 ranks third within the checklist with a concurrent viewership of 40K. The occasion came about from December 15 to 18, and 16 groups from everywhere in the world participated in it. Tribe Gaming got here out because the champions, profitable $700K in prize cash.

The opening match of the match between NYSL Mayhem and GodLike Esports noticed a peak viewership of 40K. North American crew Luminosity Gaming claimed the second place, whereas Brazilian aspect INCO Gaming acquired third place. The COD Cellular World Championship 2022 Stage 5 was livestreamed on YouTube and Twitch.

2) Garena Finals 2021

The second hottest COD Cellular Esports occasion is the 2021 Garena Finals, which was held from October 7 to 17 and featured 12 groups from South East Asian nations. It garnered a peak viewership of greater than 56,000. The occasion didn’t have a prize pool, however it had three slots for the 2021 World Championship East.

ALMGHTY from Indonesia received the competitors after defeating DG Gaming within the Finals. Blacklist Final from the Philippines grabbed the third spot, and these three squads made it to the celebrated contest.

1) COD Cellular Philippines Championship 2021

The Philippines Championship 2021, an official match with a $19K prize pool, was probably the most standard COD Cellular tournaments ever. It was hosted by Garena from August 23 to September 5 and featured 16 groups from the nation. The occasion noticed a highest concurrent viewership of 87,486 and garnered round 17,000 common viewers.

Final E-Professional defeated Omega Esports within the Grand Finals to change into the winner of the competitors. Each groups additionally secured seats within the World Championship 2021 Garena Finals.

Blacklist then signed the roster of Final E-pro forward of the Garena Finals. The crew positioned third within the Garena Finals 2021 and secured a seat for the 2021 World Championship East. In Stage 5 of the match, the crew made some nice tactical choices and was topped the champion.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



