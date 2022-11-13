Top 4 Mutual Fund Holders of Bank of America

The highest fund holders of Financial institution of America (As reported Q1 2021) Holder Shares % Out $ Worth Vanguard Complete Inventory Market Index Fund 219,434,757 2.54% 6,651,067,484 Vanguard 500 Index Fund 152,541,798 1.77% 4,623,541,897 SPDR S&P 500 ETF Belief 78,815,640 0.91% 3,049,377,111 Choose Sector SPDR Fund-Monetary 76,557,000 0.89% 2,961,990,330

Supply: Yahoo! Finance

The Vanguard Complete Inventory Market Index Fund (VTSAX)

Vanguard index funds are designed to offer publicity to your entire U.S. fairness market, together with small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap corporations, be they progress or worth. The Vanguard Complete Inventory Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX), is the one largest mutual fund holder of Financial institution of America, proudly owning 219.4 million shares or 2.54% of the corporate and 0.56% of the fund’s portfolio.

As of Q1 2021, the Vanguard Complete Inventory Market fund held $240.4 billion in belongings, with a 0.04% administration charge and a $3,000 minimal funding. VTSMX returned 17.47% yearly within the 5 years via April 2021, in contrast with 17.40% for its benchmark, the CRSP US Complete Market Index.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Fund (VFIAX)

The Vanguard S&P 500 Fund (VFINX) carefully tracks the S&P 500 Index, and it’s the second-largest mutual fund holder with 152.5 million shares of BAC, or 1.77% of the corporate—as of the third quarter of 2020. VFIAX is the business’s first index fund for particular person buyers. Over 98% of its belongings are invested in U.S. shares masking a diversified spectrum of the biggest U.S. corporations, mirroring the S&P 500. Financial institution of America shares signify lower than 1% of Vanguard 500’s $221 billion portfolio.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Belief (SPY)

This standard ETF presents publicity to large-cap U.S. shares with the aim of producing returns that correspond typically to the worth and yield efficiency of the S&P 500 Index. As of Q1 2021, the fund held $357.3 billion in belongings. SPY has an expense ratio of 0.095%. It returned 17.03% yearly within the 5 years via April 2021.

As of Q1, 2021, SPY held 78.8 million BAC shares for a market worth of $3 billion. Financial institution of America represented 0.68% of the fund’s whole belongings.

The Monetary Choose Sector SPDR ETF (XLF)

XLF presents environment friendly publicity to the heavyweights within the US financials section. Its cap-weighted, S&P 500-only portfolio signifies that it’s concentrated in massive banks and avoids small-caps. For a lot of buyers and merchants, XLF has been the go-to ETF for financials publicity, though there are extra complete funds on the market for long-term publicity.

As of Q1 2021, XLF held 76.5 million shares of BAC, making it the fourth-largest fundholder.

Who Owns Financial institution of America? Berkshire Hathaway, the conglomerate run by Warren Buffett, is the biggest shareholder in Financial institution of America. The conglomerate has a 12.59% stake within the financial institution, comprising a couple of million of its inventory shares.

How Does Financial institution of America Make Cash? Financial institution of America’s greatest money-maker is its retail banking operations, together with shopper financial institution deposits and loans to people and companies. It has separate divisions that present a spread of investing and monetary companies for high-net-worth people, company monetary companies, and governments. Its quickest income progress in 2021 was in international banking. It at the moment has operations in about 35 international locations.

Is Financial institution of America the Largest U.S. Financial institution? Financial institution of America is the second-biggest U.S. financial institution when ranked by whole belongings. The highest 5 U.S. banks and their approximate whole belongings are: JPMorgan Chase, $3.0 trillion

Financial institution of America, $2.3 trillion

Wells Fargo, $1.8 trillion

Citibank, $1.7 trillion

US Financial institution Nationwide Affiliation, $540 billion

The Backside Line

Who cares which shares mutual funds purchase? When you’re contemplating whether or not to purchase (or promote) a inventory, it is attention-grabbing to see the place mutual funds are placing their cash.

And it is all the time attention-grabbing to seek out out the place Warren Buffett is placing his cash. On this case, he is put sufficient cash in Financial institution of America that Berkshire Hathaway primarily purchased the financial institution.