Top 20 Best Openings (Part 2)

After our first article that featured the top 20 anime openings a few years ago, here is the rest! Since my taste in music is quite diverse, you will find different genres here, from hip-hop to rock to jpop and funk.

Small disclaimer: You will not find the openings mentioned in the first part here. Additionally, this is a non-exhaustive list of openings that more than one top as such has particularly marked me, and so this list is necessarily subjective. The aim is to awaken memories of those who recognize them and, in the best case, to interest those who would not have seen the works in question.

# 20 driver high | the Rainbow

Opening 1 of the anime Great Teacher Onizuka.

# 19 damn it | currently

Opening 3 of the Eyeshield 21 anime.

# 18 yoru wa nemureru kai? | Swimming pool

From the Ajin anime.

# 17 bye yesterday | 3-nen e-gumi utatan

Opening 2 of the animated Ansatsu Kyoushitsu season 2.

# 16 Gospel of the throttle | Minutes to midnight

From the Drifters anime.

# 15 battle cry | Nujabes ft. Shing02

From the Samurai Champloo anime.

# 14 tanks! | Seat belt

From the Cowboy Bebop anime.

# 13 my dearest | Super cell

Opening 1 of the Guilty Crown anime.

# 12 flyer | bradio

From the Death Parade anime.

# 11 we’re not alone | cold rain

From the Rainbow Anime: Nisha Rokubou no Shichinin.

Hack # 10 to the gate | ito kanako

From the Animated Steins; Gate.

# 9 shojos | scandal

Opening 10 of the Bleach anime.

# 8 the Rock City Boy | jamil

Opening 8 of the animated Fairy Tail.

# 7 Deal with the devil | tia

Opening 1 of the anime by Kakegurui.

# 6 seishun kyousoukyoku | Sambo master

Opening 5 of the Naruto anime.

# 5 Guren no Yumiya | linked horizon

Opening 1 of the anime Shingeki no Kyojin.

Rewrite # 4 | Asian kung fu generation

Opening 4 of the animated Fullmetal Alchemist.

# 3 heroes are coming back !! | nobody knows +

Opening 1 of the anime Naruto Shippuden.

# 2 again | yui

Opening 1 of the animated Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.

# 1 CHA-la head cha-la | kageyama hironobu

Opening 1 of the Dragon Ball Z anime.

I could have accommodated many others, but we had to make decisions that were difficult at times. If I’ve forgotten your favorite opening, don’t blame me. Share it here instead!