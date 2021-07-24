Top 20 Best Openings (Part 2)
After our first article that featured the top 20 anime openings a few years ago, here is the rest! Since my taste in music is quite diverse, you will find different genres here, from hip-hop to rock to jpop and funk.
Small disclaimer: You will not find the openings mentioned in the first part here. Additionally, this is a non-exhaustive list of openings that more than one top as such has particularly marked me, and so this list is necessarily subjective. The aim is to awaken memories of those who recognize them and, in the best case, to interest those who would not have seen the works in question.
# 20 driver high | the Rainbow
Opening 1 of the anime Great Teacher Onizuka.
# 19 damn it | currently
Opening 3 of the Eyeshield 21 anime.
# 18 yoru wa nemureru kai? | Swimming pool
From the Ajin anime.
# 17 bye yesterday | 3-nen e-gumi utatan
Opening 2 of the animated Ansatsu Kyoushitsu season 2.
# 16 Gospel of the throttle | Minutes to midnight
From the Drifters anime.
# 15 battle cry | Nujabes ft. Shing02
From the Samurai Champloo anime.
# 14 tanks! | Seat belt
From the Cowboy Bebop anime.
# 13 my dearest | Super cell
Opening 1 of the Guilty Crown anime.
# 12 flyer | bradio
From the Death Parade anime.
# 11 we’re not alone | cold rain
From the Rainbow Anime: Nisha Rokubou no Shichinin.
Hack # 10 to the gate | ito kanako
From the Animated Steins; Gate.
# 9 shojos | scandal
Opening 10 of the Bleach anime.
# 8 the Rock City Boy | jamil
Opening 8 of the animated Fairy Tail.
# 7 Deal with the devil | tia
Opening 1 of the anime by Kakegurui.
# 6 seishun kyousoukyoku | Sambo master
Opening 5 of the Naruto anime.
# 5 Guren no Yumiya | linked horizon
Opening 1 of the anime Shingeki no Kyojin.
Rewrite # 4 | Asian kung fu generation
Opening 4 of the animated Fullmetal Alchemist.
# 3 heroes are coming back !! | nobody knows +
Opening 1 of the anime Naruto Shippuden.
# 2 again | yui
Opening 1 of the animated Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood.
# 1 CHA-la head cha-la | kageyama hironobu
Opening 1 of the Dragon Ball Z anime.
I could have accommodated many others, but we had to make decisions that were difficult at times. If I’ve forgotten your favorite opening, don’t blame me. Share it here instead!