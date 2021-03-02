Top 20 best Naruto teams

After the top 20 strongest female characters in the Naruto universe, the top 13 most powerful dôjutsu or the top 10 best moments in the manga, here are the top 20 most impressive teams.

1: Team Kakashi

The legendary Kakashi Team, also known as Team 7, is a team led by Kakashi Hatake and made up of the promotion of its members to Genin. Consists of the leader Kakashi, Naruto, the intelligence and clairvoyance of Sakura and the technique of Sasuke. Here is a balanced and united team, despite some problems with the cohesion of the team.

2: Akatsuki

Literally meaning “dawn” or “sunrise”, the Akatsuki are a group of 11 shinobi that were liberated from the Hidden Village system and represent the most actively sought after criminal organization in the ninja world. Like a fog, the organization is seldom found complete, its members do not have the same goals and have a number of secret hiding spots that can serve as fallback points. A team with many individual talents.

3: The 3 legendary ninjas

The three legendary ninjas Jiraya, Orochimaru, and Tsunade, who were considered the three greatest shinobi of their time, were all members of the Konoha village. Tsunade invented medical ninjutsu and became an expert in both chakra control and hand-to-hand combat. Jiraiya used Senjutsu to improve all forms of ninjutsu attacks and has mastered all basic forms of chakra release. Orochimaru has achieved immortality, can summon Manda to his serpent and also establish the chakra through simple physical contact. Its power remains almost undetectable.

4: The orphans of souls

Yahiko, Konan and Nagato make up the 3 soul orphans whose parents died during the Second Great Ninja War. They learned basic ninjutsu techniques from Jiraiya in order to defend themselves and survive. A lesson that has paid off. The three orphans became impressive and no group could oppose them. This group came to be known as the original Akatsuki organization, the creation of which is reportedly promoted by Tobi.

5: Shinobi Alliance

The Shinobi Alliance is a coalition between the collective military powers of the hidden villages of the five great countries: Land of Fire, Land of Lightning, Land of Water, Land of Earth and Land of Wind as well as the only nation of samurai the land of iron. The Shinobi Alliance was formed to withstand the threat posed by the Akatsuki organization and the Biju during the fourth great Shinobi War. She is a real united army of 80,000 people led by A, the Raikage.

6: Minato team

Under the direction of Minato Namikaze, the Minato team consisted of Kakashi Hatake, Obito Uchiwa and Rin Nohara. Here is a diverse team of Kakashi’s and Rin’s talent who can transplant Obito’s Sharingan Eye into Kakashi’s head. Their leader Minato, Naruto’s father, was also referred to as the “Yellow Lightning of Konoha” or “Savior of the World”.

7: Brotherhood of the Sands

Gaara, Temari and Kankurô came from Suna, the hidden village of the sand, and formed an impressive team while taking the Chûnin exam with the aim of participating in the attack on Konoha. Temari fights with his fan and masters the techniques to handle the wind perfectly. Kankurô is a puppeteer, and Gaara manipulates the sand with the enormous amounts of chakra and power that Ichibi, the sand demon that slumbers within, gave him. A fighting tactic mainly used by middle class, although Gaara can fight in all circumstances thanks to the wall of sand that protects him.

8: The Seven Swordsmen of the Mist

Originally from Kiri village. The seven members, who own seven legendary swords, are the most formidable swordsmen in the Naruto universe. Kisame Hoshigaki, who is considered the most powerful, later joined the Akatsuki.

9: Team Gaï

Another team from the Konoha Village Genin Promotion in this ranking. Gaï and his favorite student Rock-Lee have mastered the art of Taijutsu wonderfully. Neji from the Hyûga clan, for his part, uses his inherited dojutsu, the byakugan. A homogeneity, supplemented by Tenen’s ranged attacks with his Shuriken and Kunai.

10: Asuma team

Using strategies passed down through the generations, the Asuma team combines Shikamaru’s shadow manipulation techniques, Ino’s mind control skills, and Choji’s ability to manipulate his height. Asuma, her teacher, specializes in Taijutsu and Fûton techniques, combined with his chakra blades to increase their efficiency.

11: Ino-Shika-Cho training

The Ino Shika Chō team is quite simply the first generation of the Asuma team. In fact, its members are the parents of Shikamaru, Choji, and Ino. An example of cohesion and strategy. Indeed, each member makes the best use of each other’s skills to complement one another. A know-how that results from the generational understanding between the three clans Nara, Akimichi and Yamanaka.

12: Tobirama team

While not much is known about this group, it is known that its leader was one of the legendary founders of Konoha and that its three members have grown into pillars of the community, giving them a place in this rankings. It is known that Tobirama invented several jutsus techniques. He turns out to be a complement to the other leader Hashirama. The two team leaders included Hiruzen Sarutobi, who later became the third Hokage, and Koharu Utatane and Homura Mitokado, who became members of the Konoha Council. These titles justify their place in this ranking.

13: Yamato team

An alternate version of the famous Team 7. When Kakashi was recovering from a particularly difficult mission, he was temporarily replaced by Yamato, an ANBU member who could use the legendary Wood Release technique. It is the young Sai who replaces Sasuke and is illustrated by his special technique: “The web of ghostly monsters”. A technique with which he can draw almost anything and bring his drawings to life.

14: Taka team

To help him find Itachi and prevent anyone from getting in his way, Sasuke Suigetsu recruits Hozuki, Karin Uzumaki, and Jugo into a group called Team Hebi, which will later change its name to Team Taka. During this time Sasuke became much stronger, his Sharingan had woken up. Next to him is Suigetsu, a talented swordsman who can liquefy his entire body. Karin, healer and Jugo.

15: Ro team

The Ro team was an ANBU unit, the most prominent members of which included Kakashi, Yamato, Itachi, and Yugao. Their motives included either eliminating shinobi from rival nations or preventing the Uchiha clan from gaining power.

16: Kurenai team

Team Kurenai is led by Genjutsu expert Kurenai Yuhi and is an expert in tracking down enemies. Kiba Inuzuka works with his dog Akamaru to create combo attacks while Shino Aburame struggles with bugs. Hinata Hyuga, for her part, uses her clan’s dojutsu, which allows her to see, target and analyze the chakras of her opponents. Good support.

17: Konohamaru team

The Boruto team, the son of Naruto, ranks 17th. She also consists of Sarada Uchiha, the daughter of Sasuke, who inherited the Sharingan from her father, and Mitsuki – a synthetic creation by Orochimaru – who can make her body expandable. He is also able to move his joints and extend his limbs with his chakra.

18: Kara

Kara was founded by Isshiki Ōtsutsuki and is an organization with somewhat obscure motives. It is one of the greatest threats to Boruto’s world. Although their exact motives are not yet known, it seems their will is to create a new divine tree that can destroy humanity. It’s a secret team made up of interns who are responsible for specific regions and outsiders who support the organization from outside.

19: sound quartet

This group of Otogakure ninja serve as Orochimaru’s bodyguards and were originally led by Kimimaro, who was able to control his own bones by using them as weapons. All members are marked with the accursed mark: Sakon and Ukon, two brothers who shared the same body, Tayuya, who used a flute to fight, Kidōmaru, who specialized in spinning techniques, and Jirobo, the team tank. Although they end up losing their lives and trying to get Sasuke to Orochimaru, they had an impressive battle. They were killed by Chôji, Neji Hyûga, Kankurô and Temari during the Orochimaru mission to bring Sasuke Uchiwa back.

20: the root

The loser’s place goes to La Racine, a secret branch of the Konoha ANBU division run by Danzo Shimura. Danzô trained his fighters to give up all emotions and all ethics and became perfect subordinates to carry out questionable missions. Members of the Racine were often taken from their families at birth or found in orphanages.