Top 2 Market Participants To Stimulate The Growth Of Contrast Mediacontrast Agents Market

The healthcare vertical is being driven at the consumers’ pace like never before. In other words, the requirements and goals on their part are driving innovation in every arm of the healthcare vertical. On-demand interactions between clinicians and patients all over the world are being asked for. As such, the healthcare vertical is bound to witness higher strides in the next 10 years. The Contrast Mediacontrast Agents Market is all set to incorporate the ongoing as well as future trend.

Contrast media and agent market have significantly evolved over the past century. Initially, Iodine and Barium-based agents were used by radiologists and practitioners, now gold nanoparticle and radio pharmaceuticals are used. Advanced techniques such as gas micro bubble technology in gas and MRI imaging technology will prove as an essentials drivers in the wide use contrast agents.

Global contrast agent and media market is fairly mature at current stage and still have the potential to groom in coming years. Some factors supporting to the growth of this market are diagnostic imaging, image guided surgical procedures, increasing rates of cardiac and cancer disorders and advancements in diagnostic technology. U.S. is currently holding the maximum shares of this market, followed by Japan and Europe.

Increasing demand for image guided procedures and diagnostics, increasing incidence and mortality of cardiac and Cancer diseases, technology advancements in medical imaging market are some of the major driving forces resulting into the growth of the market.

With these economies undergoing medical reforms affecting the sales of contrast agents and economic slowdowns are some factors restraining the growth of the market. Growing investments in immature markets and advanced contrast reagents having properties of contrast media and radio pharmaceuticals are some opportunities in contrast agent market.

Amag pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer healthcare pharmaceuticals, Bracco Imaging Spa, Covidien, Cmc Contrast AB, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Genovis AB, Guerbet Group,Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Nanopet Pharma GmbH., Nanoscan Imaging, LLC.,Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG, Spago Imaging AB, Subhra Pharma Private, Ltd. and Taejoon Pharm Co., Ltd., are some of the key players in contrast media and agents market.

Market Segmentation

basis of product type Barium-based contrast media

Iodinated contrast media

Gadolinium-based contrast media basis of route of administration oral

injectable

rectal

ureteral basis of medical procedure X-ray

computed tomography

magnetic resonance imaging

ultrasound

Catheterization laboratory indication based cardiovascular disorders

Respiratory diseases

gastrointestinal disorders

nepoherological disorders basis of application radiology

interventional radiology

interventional cardiology

