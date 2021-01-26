Top 18 Those Anime Characters Everyone Loves

Every anime has its share of lovable characters. In general, fans always have a small favorite that they choose according to precisely defined criteria. Sometimes these darlings have an unusual personality, a compelling story, or just a good repetition.

18 anime characters you can’t hate

In the end, no one really knows the criteria necessary to please the greatest world. More than 27,000 fans then gathered to determine the most popular anime protagonists of all. Perhaps this gives us an opportunity to understand the qualities a character really needs to be appreciated by the audience.

18) Ginko (Mushishi)

Ginko is an expert on mushi, which means he can see strange organisms that inhabit his world and parasitize people. His goal then is to learn as much as possible about these beings so that one day they can live with humans.

Despite his relaxed atmosphere, he has a great mission. Ginko travels from village to village handling cases of possessions due to mushi.

17) Lelouche Lamperouge (Code Geass)

Lelouche Lamperouge is difficult to put in a box, her personality seems so complex. The protagonist, constantly alternating between good and evil, can be seen as a true antihero.

Lelouche Lamperouge has been the subject of much debate over the nature of his motivations, yet remains a character loved by all. His ambiguity distinguishes him very clearly from other heroes of the anime, but also from antagonists. In itself it is certainly what brings him so close to us and gives him his human side.

16) Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)

Vegeta’s character proves that you don’t have to be naturally good to be appreciated. The Saiyan prince actually arrives as the antagonist in the Dragon Ball Z saga.

Cruelly and with unparalleled pride, the character joins the camp of the good. With Son Gokû and the other inhabitants of the world, he learns that it is possible to change. The character then benefits from an authentic development that clearly distinguishes him from his rival. Vegeta still maintains his “bad boy” aspect, which makes him a big tough guy with a soft heart.

15) Haruhi Fujioka (Ouran High School Host Club)

Haruhi Fujioka is a very different girl from the others. In the world of Japanese animation, women are often portrayed as hyper-feminine. And that’s exactly what Haruhi breaks the codes!

The girl does not attach any real importance to her appearance. In fact, she joined the Hosts Club as a boy. In short, Haruhi Fujioka offers a real breath of fresh air to fans who can only appreciate his vision of such a unique world.

14) Tsuyu Asui (My Hero Academia)

The cast of My Hero Academia is full of lovable personalities. Nevertheless, a hero’s apprentice stands out from the crowd. Tsuyu Asui is a 1st grade student in Yuei.

He is a character that is particularly loved by his many teammates. It is not uncommon of deep kindness for her to rescue her comrades in clashes. His old “frog”, which is not particularly useful at first, turns out to be perfect synergy with the other powers of his allies in the end. Tsuyu therefore seems to be the glue of group cohesion in his class where every member deems it essential.

13) Gintoki Sakata (Gintama)

Gintoki Sakata is a character with many flaws. He has a very childish personality: as funny as it is lazy. However, it gives him a very lovable side.

It also hides great properties of the heart. Gintoki is very protective of his friends and does not hesitate to sacrifice himself, even if he likes to pretend otherwise. He can also be very serious if the situation calls for it. In short, he’s a complete character with an atypical personality that, ultimately, might only please fans.

12) Pikachu (Pokémon)

Pikachu has become a true symbol of Japanese culture. The Pokémon’s flagship mascot is now known to everyone. The creature is in the shape of an adorable mouse that is charged with electricity.

In the anime, he is Ash’s first Pokémon and will follow him throughout his adventures. He then has a strong personality and refuses to be transported in a Poké Ball or even evolve into Raichu.

11) Erza Scarlett (Fairy Tail)

Despite a nickname (“Titania”), Erza Scarlett is one of the favorite characters of anime fans. First, she is one of the most powerful protagonists in the entire Fairy Tail universe.

For many, Erza is the perfect balance between thoroughness and kindness of heart. She is fair, protective, and extremely loyal at the same time. She is, so to speak, both the friend everyone dreams of and the most dangerous enemy that one can alienate.

10) L Lawliet (obituary)

The main quality of Death Note is to make the darker characters likable to the fans. This is believed to be the case with Light, the main protagonist of the manga, who is also a serial killer.

L Lawliet is loved for other reasons. Very atypical, it stands out very clearly from other animated heroes. His rare intelligence enables him to be a globally recognized detective. It also has many shortcomings. He’s sloppy, a little quirky, and has pretty questionable ethics in solving his investigations. However, his story and pursuit of justice make him particularly attractive to fans.

9) Saitama (a batsman)

In the middle of the Shon, a hero stands out from the others. Saitama is a real anomaly that breaks the usual codes of the genre.

Despite her extraordinary strength, Saitama faces the challenges of everyday life. In search of fame, it offers a new perspective for viewers who are not used to seeing heroes chasing fame. Then he proves that power doesn’t solve all problems and sounds like a breath of fresh air in a genre that is badly needed.

8) Levi Ackerman (Attack on Titan)

Levi Ackerman has been considered a real revelation since his first appearance and is one of the favorite characters of anime fans. His cold character actually hides a dark past and a lot of suffering.

No matter how hard the blows knock him down, Master Corporal Levi always gets up. It is of great value to human life too. Therefore, he does not hesitate to face any titans who stand in his way to ensure the safety of his acolytes.

7) Portgas D. Ace (one piece)

Portgas D. Ace is one of the most popular protagonists in One Piece. As personable as Luffy, he still seems more serious than the latter. Like any good self-respecting pirate, Ace is combative and has a strict code of honor.

Seeing Luffy as his brother, he teaches him to fight and gives him a life of its own in one of the most heroic scenes ever seen in an anime.

6) Yoruishi Shihōin (bleach)

Yoruishi Shihōin is a character you can’t get bored with. Teasing, combative, and viewed as a role model, the young woman has so many qualities that it would take too long to mention them all.

Yoruishi comes from the aristocracy and is ready to give up everything to save his friend Kisuke Urahara. In short, it adds real value to the Bleach range due to its beauty, intelligence and strength.

5) Spike Spiegel (Cowboy Bebop)

Spike Spiegel is sweating in the classroom. With a fighting style reminiscent of Bruce Lees, his attacks always hit the mark.

The character is very well developed in Cowboy Bebop. His past is only mentioned subtly in the main storyline, but it seems to have shaped our hero deeply. Spike Spiegel remains mysterious in the spirits. This certainly explains why his name is as well known as that of the franchise.

4) Raphtalia (The Rise of the Shield Hero)

Raphtalia is a semi-human being of the Tanuki type. With each of his appearances in The Rising of the Shield Hero, the character manages to make us smile.

However, the young girl did not live an easy life. After the death of her parents and the destruction of her village, she was bought as a slave. But what do the phases that she had to go through as an adult do? Raphtalia knew how to keep her good soul.

3) Nezuko (Demon Slayer)

It is probably impossible to hate Nezuko. There is indeed a hideous creature beneath its adorable appearance.

Even so, Nezuko can fight his demonic side with his unwavering willpower. For example, she categorically refuses to eat human flesh, regardless of the circumstances. Their deep tenderness towards people forces them to fight against themselves. A sacrifice that can only touch the hearts of the fans.

2) Maes Hughes (Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

As a soldier, Maes Hughes is a competent and strict man. His realistic outlook on life often enables him to make the best possible decisions. He’s also very intelligent. Thanks to his analytical skills, he can determine what no one can see.

Maes Hughes is also a loving family man. It is certainly this characteristic that appeals to the fans. He adores his wife and daughter and never misses the opportunity to show off his small family in the eyes of others. He’s therefore a formidable patriarch like few in the anime.

1) Kakshi Hatake (Naruto)

What would have happened to Naruto if he hadn’t been led by the incredible sensei Kakashi? The Jônin actually managed to turn his three students into the most powerful ninjas in the anime.

Kakashi has managed to create a real climate of trust with his followers when the situation calls for it. First he taught them the basics and increasingly used insane training to turn Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura into formidable ninjas. Let’s not forget that the sensei is also an excellent fighter. His Sharingan made it possible for him to save the skin of his team several times. Plus, Kakashi is so powerful that he eventually becomes Hokage.

However, nothing predestined him for such a bright future. The loss of his father and friends made him lose hope at first. Before we finally find a taste for life thanks to the cheeky team. 7. A story that is as beautiful as it is profound and certainly explains the fans’ attachment to the character.