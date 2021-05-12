Top 16 Actors Who Turned Down Big Roles in Marvel Movies

We’re all used to MCU actors now, be it Scarlet Johansson as Black Widow, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, or Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. But you will find that it could have been other actors who played these Marvel characters in the cinema. Discover them now.

# 1 Tom Cruise as Tony Stark

And yes, the lead actor on the Mission Impossible franchise, which recently returned its Golden Globes to denounce the lack of diversity, had been the production’s first choice to play Iron Man. Not enthusiastic about the script, he simply turned down the role. This didn’t stop him from having a very good career.

# 2 Jason Momoa in Draw the Destroyer

The actor, who plays Aquaman in the DC Comics universe and Drogo in the first season of Game Of Thrones, almost played Drax the Destroyer instead of Dave Bautista. He declined because he found the role very similar to what he had played earlier.

# 3 Jessica Chastain as Christine Palmer

Doctor Strange’s friend and surgeon could have been played by the majestic Jessica Chastain. She was the first choice of production but didn’t want to play a supporting role and simply refused.

# 4 Olivia Wilde in Gamora

Despite her long career in the Dr House franchise, Olivia Wilde has starred in action films such as Cowboys and Aliens alongside Daniel Craig. She was offered the role of Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy, but declined for reasons unknown.

# 5 Joaquin Phoenix in Hulk

Joaquin Phoenix, perfectly in the role of Joker directed by Todd Phillips, could have joined the MCU under the guise of the incredible Hulk. While he was focusing on the documentary series, I’m still here thinking about an early career in rap, he just couldn’t find a place on his agenda.

# 6 Leonardo Dicaprio as Spider-Man

In Sam Raimi’s trilogy in the early 2000s, the cinema monument was selected to play Peter Parker. But already demanding after the planetary success of the Titanic, he had turned down the role because he did not see himself as a superhero.

# 7 Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Peter Feder

Instead of Chris Pratt, it could have been Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The actor, who played Snowden in 2016, was about to take on the role when he refused at the last moment to finally play Johnny in Sin City.

# 8 Johnny Depp as Doctor Strange

It is the star of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise who was first contacted by the MCU’s production to play Doctor Strange. Still, he had to give up, precisely because of his role as Jack Sparrow.

# 9 Emily Blunt in The Black Widow

The role of the black widow was first given to Emily Blunt. However, her schedule did not allow her to get involved as a black widow, which is why he was attributed to Scarlett Johansson.

# 10 John Krasinski as Steve Rogers

Captain America could have been different. John Krasinski was very close to the role. He even tried on the Captain America costume alongside Chris Evans. But he realized that the role did not suit him and gave in to his colleague.

# 11 MEL GIBSON in ODIN

It was Mel Gibson who said the MCU first contacted him to offer him the role of Thor’s father. But he refused.

# 12 JIM Carrey in Loki

Whoever starred on the Truman Show was initially the main candidate. But at the last moment the production preferred to use a lesser-known actor and their choice fell on Tom Hiddleston.

# 13 Dustin Hoffmann as Superman (1978)

Dustin Hoffmann wasn’t exactly the production’s first choice at the time, but Dustin Hoffmann’s name was confirmed when they were looking for an actor to match the skin of the DC Comics hero. The role was ultimately assigned to Christopher Reeve.

# 14 Mohammed Ali in Superman (1978)

Like Dustin Hoffmann, the name Mohammed Ali was mentioned and then approved before settling on Christopher Reeve. In addition, DC Comics published an issue in 1978 in which extraterrestrials offer humans a fight between their best and their attacker. Superman then suggests portraying planet Earth against the advice of the aliens, who reminded him that he was no terrestrial person. Mohammed Ali volunteered to fight Superman and represented the earth.

# 15 Viggo Mortensen as Wolverine

Hugh Jackman wasn’t the first candidate to play Wolverine. In fact, the actor, known to the public thanks to his rendition of Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings, was first contacted by Fox. However, he turned down the role because the actor doesn’t like locking himself in a character in the long run.

# 16 Hugh Jackman as Frank Castle

In 2004, Marvel Entertainment released the feature film The Punisher. It stages Franck Castle, ex-agent of the FBI, who wants to avenge the massacre of his family that was staged by Howard Saint, a tycoon of the underworld. Hugh Jackman was then offered the role first, but will decline the invitation to play the vampire hunter Van Helsing. Production then turned to Thomas Jane.