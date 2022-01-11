Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 343

It’s Monday and Monday it’s always difficult to get back to school or work, that’s why we offer you a helping of relaxation with our top tweets of the week. For this 343rd edition, and as for the previous ones, our community managers watched the social networks to select tweets that flagged the last 7 days. This 343rd selection concerns the week from January 3rd to 10th, 2022.

No. 1 this existential question

I often think of the loneliness of men in the Middle Ages who were very myopic without even realizing it. And who, with the bow, hallucinated the level of others.

January 3, 2022

# 2 Like Instagram, Twitter …

Tiktok application of the demon already 20 minutes sitting on my toilet scrolling videos I love it and I can’t stop it’s hell

January 6, 2022

# 3 still a hipster

I have a college student who found Covid way too mainstream so he has whooping cough.

January 6, 2022

# 4 The Gorafi better than the Simpsons

Visionaries https://t.co/giUX3wtBEa

January 5, 2022

# 5 surprise

my friend tells me to install tinder to think more about my ex

January 3, 2022

# 6 The good old days

I regret the days of Info Guignol only because we miss the Schiappa doll. It would have been great

January 4, 2022

# 7 Damn Covid

– SARAH CONNOR?

– Yes ! But I am in contact

– Oh shit, sorry … I’ll be back next week, so pic.twitter.com/y7lOFPiGW7

January 8, 2022

# 8 the emotional elevator

My boss scared me too much, she took me aside and said to me “I know your probationary period is not over, but we will stop here”.

My head is decomposing and she says to me “Oh no, but I mean we’re officially hiring you on a permanent contract”

You don’t have to do this on a Monday morning

January 3, 2022

# 9 The problem of my life

This is your problem with Ubereats. You confirm your shopping cart. You are at € 9.95. You want to order. The total displayed is € 25

January 3, 2022

# 10 Insolence

Being a supervisor is a job that requires a lot of calm. This morning I ask a student to take off his hood and he replies, “Am I asking you to take off your wig?” “I wanted to hit him

January 4, 2022

# 11 a revolution

If Durex could start making tights it would be good https://t.co/Pkq0CsqDwK

January 6, 2022

# 12 It’s not wrong

“Major and vaccinated” that expression that we will never see that way again now.

January 6, 2022

# 13 I don’t know this person

A neighbor: is this cat yours?

* Point to my cat who is doing andouille on a tree *

Me: uh yes

I was expecting a reflection … and then he said to me “he is really very cute, we have the right to show with my wife, we call him the star”

January 6, 2022

# 14 Start the year right

I see more and more people saying they are too positive and happy that you are all starting this 2022 mindset

January 7, 2022

# 15 the right joke

My father, who joked “See you next year” on December 31st

January 9, 2022

So much for those new top tweets. We’ll meet again next week for a new selection. In the meantime, you can always discover or rediscover the 342nd selection from the last week right here.