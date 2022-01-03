Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 342
Happy New Year everyone and welcome to the first top tweets of the week of the year. We hope you had a good end to the year and hope that your return to work will not be too difficult. With this 342nd edition of our weekly top tweets, we offer you a moment of relaxation. Like every week, our community managers kept an eye on social networks to select tweets that tagged the last 7 days. This 342nd selection applies to the week from December 27th to January 3rd, 2022.
# 1 As soon as you get up, he attacks
Omicron, who watches whether I drink my beer standing or sitting. pic.twitter.com/N7pSKBrIvM
December 27, 2021
# 2 that’s a good question
Ptdrrrrrr I’m in tears his mother how is the Super Pass Vaccinal 2G + is it a Bouygues Telecom pass or package? https://t.co/W2EZX8Hra3
December 27, 2021
# 3 How not to go to your exams in 2022
partly in 6 days and g tjr not revised pic.twitter.com/WlHKfMtKFt
December 28, 2021
# 4 it’s not wrong
The only real thing about Emily in Paris is the guy who comes to work on his bike and tells everyone about it.
December 29, 2021
# 5 She got the wrong Mac
My friend who I sent her to get me a McDonald’s, she came home 3 hours later empty-handed and said, “I slept with a guy, I have to tell you”
ok but my McDonald’s suddenly ??
December 29, 2021
# 6 a survivor
I have never been infected with COVID since the pandemic started, I feel like Daryl in the walking dead
December 31, 2021
# 7 We’re not in 2000 anymore
Happy New Year to all of you, many good things!
Those who think it’s a network error because you didn’t get a message at midnight I’m telling you it’s not a bug, just nobody likes you
December 31, 2021
# 8 Ready for anything for an internship
Yesterday a lab technician presented me with a PCR smear and forced it more than usual. It hurts this morning and I’m removing a ball of paper from the bottom of my nasal cavity. Over ? The résumé of Ludovic, who is applying for an internship at my start-up Smiloo. It’s a Giga JA Ludo until Monday
December 29, 2021
# 9 The Covid, still the Covid
May 2021: Health pass
January 2022: Vaccination certificate
March: Super pass
May: Avengers Endgame Pass
December 26, 2021
# 10 trauma
People dare to get mad after never stumbling upon a Chinese profile on Clash Royale
January 2, 2022
# 11 Another trauma
Anyone:
Absolutely nobody:
Chloe’s Review Sheets: pic.twitter.com/aLOCx4a9W7
December 29, 2021
# 12 A good idea!
Can we please keep the ban on food in the cinema for life?
December 27, 2021
# 13 Another great excuse
I’m in a group for a birthday that’s about 70th per person for the gift pic.twitter.com/hPKCICW6yI
December 27, 2021
# 14 It’s awesome
A shop called “La Maudite Somme” is all for € 6.66
December 29, 2021
# 15 The dumpling
My neighbor forgot the word “cat” in her note and didn’t read it again before pasting it into our hall pic.twitter.com/CfbETIeH13
December 29, 2021
