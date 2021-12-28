Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 341
We hope you had a wonderful holiday and hope 2021 comes to an end in style. Whether you are on vacation or at work, we invite you to take a few minutes to read the funniest tweets on Twitter from the previous week (week of December 20-27). This is our 341st edition of our weekly top tweets and once again we are amazed by the internet users.
# 1 love with a capital A
There is a cat that has been camping in my garden from 7am to 8pm for 4 months trying to catch my pussy and you think love is dead?
December 25, 2021
# 2 at the same time, it fits really well
Second day in my family in Haute-Savoie, my mother wants me to marry a man who “goes well together” because he has 280 cows.
help
December 23, 2021
# 3 ruined in curtains
They think you deserve a decent living until that day you show up in a store to buy curtains.
December 20, 2021
# 4 Nathan you scare us
This morning my family was opening our Christmas presents when I saw an isolated package with my name on it Inside? The résumé of Nathan, who wants to join my SME for a 6 month internship and moved in at my home overnight. It’s a huge YES Nathan, see you Monday!
December 25, 2021
# 5 you can have two scorpion boxes, but not three …
No, I’m going to die in 20 years, I’ve never seen that pic.twitter.com/LKDxQEX12v
December 25, 2021
# 6 We are survivors
People who still haven’t had the Covid for 2 years with all variants: pic.twitter.com/aslDVwwHMe
December 20, 2021
# 7 how to quickly climb to seventh heaven
The truth that winning your clash royale fight is better than sex
December 25, 2021
# 8 little rascal
The girls who love bad boys know that I just weighed my organic carrots for the price of regular carrots and let them go to the supermarket checkout
December 21, 2021
# 9 let’s imagine the waiter’s head
ptn I’m too ashamed to be in the restaurant and I was just checking the waiter when he reached out his hand to take back the menu sheet
December 22, 2021
# 10 that kind of pun, it’s always a big yes
Personally, I am waiting for the moment when Franck will ask Provost for a discount.
December 23, 2021
# 11 a tree with hips as hell
My tree is Cardi B or what ??? pic.twitter.com/4M2RNnb9HA
December 22, 2021
# 12 Paris is great omg
in Emily in Paris she’s shocked that people in France don’t work on weekends, it’s a macronist propaganda series I think
December 22, 2021
# 13 a chanapé
I arrive at home, my mother says to me “no, don’t sit on the cat couch” … the cat couch?
December 25, 2021
# 14 the best technique for getting your ex back … or not
ptdrrr my ex, he is too strong, he sent me a message saying, “even you don’t hear from my cat” so I ask him how his cat is doing and there he repeats, “I’m fine.” it no good i think he misses you “mash
December 22, 2021
# 15 Satan is the new Santa Claus
Wrapping paper purchased in Beijing with an error in the order of the letters. pic.twitter.com/KD0BBECpWb
December 25, 2021
