Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 332

The end of October and Halloween is getting closer and closer. While you wait for the festival of the monsters, we’re offering you a moment of relaxation with the 332nd edition of our top tweets of the week. Like every week, our community manager checked social networks to select tweets that had generated a reaction in the last 7 days. This 332nd selection concerns the week from October 18-25, 2021.

# 1 karma

It’s after midnight so it’s been exactly 10 years since I quit smoking, it was my daughter who asked me it was hard but I did it for her now she’s grown up and smokes a one and a half Package of Marlboro a day this bitch, I hate her.

October 17, 2021

# 2 For once, it’s not the student who gives that excuse

If you think you’re clowns say my teacher’s dog ate my copy pic.twitter.com/MpQeeFUe8f

October 18, 2021

# 3 Apple is now selling a € 25 chifonnette

This world has gone completely crazy: I just refueled my car, it cost me 3 Apple wipes.

October 19, 2021

# 4 it’s not wrong

Archibald … as your first name is “maxi kahl”

October 19, 2021

# 5 Debunked

I told the little one I’m keeping it was a little prawn, she said “yeah and you’re a little bitch”

October 19, 2021

# 6 We all hated this student

My daughter is the kind of girl who says, olalala I missed the quiz I will have zero and has an average of 17, the father I love, the student of 3. I was the hate of all his soul.

October 19, 2021

# 7 knows

If you see this when you arrive in New York, it’s because you crash. https://t.co/fIDkMTdYRy

October 20, 2021

# 8 A question worth pondering

Do you think carp say “human diem” when they want to enjoy the moment?

October 19, 2021

# 9 word game of the week

Tweety and Fat Niney pic.twitter.com/3FIcFxvKmj

October 20, 2021

# 10 a classic

I just heard the Darone on the phone say, “Take your head, I’ll tell my son he’ll do it” pic.twitter.com/dj7OqZbHU2

October 22, 2021

# 11 That would explain a lot

No, but we’re living in an episode of South Park. pic.twitter.com/4cYgWyhzar

October 24, 2021

# 12 the flask

When I think the Daron came back from Simba to break his balls in clouds so he could return to snatch his kingdom while the guy lived his best life in the Zad, really a step up from a CEO who did that Family business wants to happen to his son Theophile alias ganjaman21

October 23, 2021

# 13 We’re not told everything

“Denver, the last dinosaur. He’s my friend AND MUCH MORE.”

What does that mean exactly?

October 23, 2021

# 14 the dumplings

In the end, I’ll fire off this swelling ud83d ude2d pic.twitter.com/eeQp5QyHnj

October 19, 2021

# 15 Yeah

I wanted to buy a Greek, so I said to myself “no, there’s something to eat at home” and I’m back, so that’s ripe ???

October 20, 2021

So much for those new top tweets.