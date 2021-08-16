Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 323

Monday mornings it is always difficult to get up to go to the office. You might be lucky enough to be on vacation, but if not, we’ll help you kick the pill with our 323rd issue of our top tweets of the week. Like every week, our community manager checked social networks for tweets that marked the last seven days. This 323rd selection concerns the week from August 9th to 16th, 2021.

# 1 Do your job conscientiously

13k / month?

I even do the thriller choreography with your grandmothers every Friday night. https://t.co/YfdFuI6UHC

August 10, 2021

# 2 Harry Potter’s car

For sale transparent Clio very good condition small defect in the front bumper pic.twitter.com/GYelskKCWr

August 11, 2021

# 3 How to have peace of mind on vacation

Occupy a kid by hiding 5 candies in their room and telling them to find 6, enough to keep them occupied for a couple of hours.

August 12, 2021

# 4 Defeat in the Olympics

pic.twitter.com/y6xVNOF7Fx

August 9, 2021

# 5 bad logo

Hello, I put the Paris 2024 logo on a Pokémon card and we can’t see any difference from the original. pic.twitter.com/gJORShTSf3

August 9, 2021

# 6 starting the health passport

– Hello, can you show me your health card?

– No.

– What sauce do your fries have? pic.twitter.com/5ahdvysukU

August 9, 2021

# 7 A plus in bad weather

The positive thing about this crappy weather is that “weather is fine” can’t be translated from a good hearing to a story.

August 9, 2021

# 8 The package has been delivered to the Parc des Princes

I seem to see Amazon parcel tracking https://t.co/L2eKnr0Old

August 10, 2021

When we saw a disaster film before, we said to ourselves that you couldn’t believe it, you can’t be so stupid in a crisis situation.

Since the Covid that we know, people can be very, very stupid even in a crisis situation.

August 12, 2021

# 10 A scene that shaped an entire generation

Ptdrrr the same look as Eric in the Tour Montparnasse Infernale when he touches the burning bar https://t.co/JmheRTUpso

August 12, 2021

# 11 The author of this joke is a genius

Who did that tonight in Roissy CDG’s Terminal 2F? pic.twitter.com/gQOGK25ns2

August 12, 2021

# 12 Each in their own way, each in their own way

I have a health pass and my boyfriend doesn’t, and you really think I’ll dare to do all the little couple’s activities like restaurants, movies, etc without it? You know what? I’m sitting alone in a restaurant writing this tweet.

August 13, 2021

# 13 cliché

My son orders a pizza and a plate of french fries in a restaurant in Italy (ja ja ud83d ude05). The waiter asks him if he would like his fries on the pizza or as a side dish. Stunned look from my son, another waiter next door said to him “Chips apart, they’re French, not Germans!”

August 14, 2021

# 14 Too cute!

My parents in their fifties, who have been playing Red Dead Redemption together for an hour, my mother who watches tutorials on the internet to help my father find a cool mountain lake to fish in.

August 14, 2021

# 15 A misunderstood genius

I bathe with my nephew, I tell him “is she good?” He drinks sea water and tells me “no, it’s salty” he won’t do long studies

August 15, 2021

So much for those new top tweets. We’ll meet again next week for a new selection. In the meantime, you can always discover or rediscover the 322nd selection from the last week right here.