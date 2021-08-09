Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 322

A new week begins, you are certainly one of those lucky enough to have your feet in the sand by the water, if this is not the case and you are in the office, we have something for your depression. Discover the 322nd issue of our top tweets of the week. Like every week, our community manager took care of the social networks to select the tweets of the last seven days. This 322nd selection concerns the week from August 2nd to August 9th, 2021.

# 1 geek joke

Since she updated Lordi’s antiviral database, I guess the lady on the right is called Avast? https://t.co/k0Ip4uYXL9

August 2, 2021

# 2 It works with Easyjet too

Sitting comfortably on a Ryanair flight pic.twitter.com/b8s3rFGSl1

August 2, 2021

# 3 team tenders!

The tenders are all ready, you just have to eat, you are there, you absolutely want wings with bones in the mode you are German Shepherds

August 2, 2021

# 4 the feeling of victory

Google Maps said the trip was an 11 minute walk and I did it in 9 minutes pic.twitter.com/5IRHS4aBD6

August 3, 2021

# 5 Another one who can’t read

7 or 8 euros it’s dead brother you won’t find anything I’d rather tell you cash https://t.co/20eB02UYmB

August 3, 2021

# 6 he might have ordered chicken …

1h I’m waiting for my order I say it’s weird I’ll see the app I’m crying wesh what’s up with the brother pic.twitter.com/hfvYbankkt

August 4, 2021

# 7 A nice contrepèterie

Pretty contrepèterie ud83d ude06 pic.twitter.com/6bsvuIJtLW

August 5, 2021

# 8 never happy

People in Barcelona are never happy, it’s a crazy thing. 4 years call for the return of the Neymar Messi duo and when the time comes they will slow down again

August 6, 2021

# 9 When you turn into a vision

What kind of story … never put an aspivenome on your forehead … how long do you think I will be? pic.twitter.com/iH8hdjPysB

August 6, 2021

# 10 We comfort each other as best we can

My 6 year old daughter:

“Why are you sad papa?

– we lost in basketball at the Olympics

– it’s okay daddy, i love you you know ”

Most important things to know …

It’s basketball. I don’t particularly like this kid, I’m not even sure if it’s me.

August 7, 2021

# 11 See life on the bright side

He’s your type and you’re not even happy for him? You’re weird … https://t.co/251GoYLWpS

August 7, 2021

# 12 Perfect for the barbecue season

Like every year at the same time, the growers of giant marshmallows are reaping the fruits of their labor. pic.twitter.com/hNSoc3eHXh

August 7, 2021

# 13 So true

There are people who have their alarm clock waking everyone in the house except them

August 4, 2021

# 14 the big change

I didn’t say anything about imprisonment, neither did the fire blankets, I took a health passport on myself, but Koh Lanta on Tuesday evening is the last straw, this nation overthrows me

August 3, 2021

# 15 a Photoshop genius

Derien https://t.co/cwCn1Rf5qd pic.twitter.com/KzllFOra8w

August 8, 2021

So much for those new top tweets. We’ll meet again next week for a new selection. In the meantime, you can always discover or rediscover the 321st selection from the last week right here.