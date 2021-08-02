Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 321

It’s the beginning of August, so there are two scenarios. Either you are on vacation reading these top tweets or you are at work and in that case we hope to put a smile on your face to make you forget that (difficult?) Start of the week. As usual, we invite you to discover our selection of the best tweets of the previous week (in our case week from July 26th to August 2nd, 2021). Internet users have once again spoiled us with comfortable tweets on the hottest news of the moment! If you haven’t forgotten to read our pick from last week, let’s get started.

# 1 when you discover the identity of a real secret agent

There is a child on the train who said to his mother when he talked about me: “Is the man all in black because he is a secret agent ??????” I looked at it, I did it

he feels too confident, he is too happy, it smokes me

July 28, 2021

# 2 perfect concentration

Infinite respect for the trampoline event cameraman pic.twitter.com/UWE1sc5EIv

July 30, 2021

# 3 flawless honesty

I held the turnstile out to a guy on the subway who wanted to go behind me. He said “Thank you, I wanted to steal your cell phone as well as the base”

July 26, 2021

# 4 a montage that went around the world

Finally calm down by the flower necklaces! pic.twitter.com/Y2mkmUWm8x

July 26, 2021

# 5 Shaun the sheep isn’t a good omen?

Check out the plane I will be taking in 5 minutes please I know in advance that we will be spitting pic.twitter.com/XGI84IaYw1

July 26, 2021

# 6 snk season 4 reboot

My friend is doing badly, I told him that I was dreaming or that I found myself in an attack on the titans who are being hunted by the titans. The guy met me with a lot of titans.

He’ll end up alone

July 30, 2021

# 7 Indeed, we are very happy to have graduated from high school

High school is cruel, you are 16 years old you are leaving school you see the bitch that you love to show in a Clio without insurance with 2 boys who are over 20

July 30, 2021

# 8 Macron and the flowers, part 2

oh the bastards, they said there is Macron at https://t.co/xGAHxGS7a8

July 28, 2021

# 9 one piece of information to consider before starting a robbery

There’s a guy who robbed the bakery downstairs from his house, he’s got cramped because he’s the only guy licking in the neighborhood https://t.co/YwTCXkHwMW

July 30, 2021

# 10 shopping before love

It annoys me couples walking slowly on the sidewalk as if their love is stronger than my runs.

July 30, 2021

# 11 not even french fries?

A king pic.twitter.com/MU3H4mQHTT

July 31, 2021

# 12 the little meatballs …

We have to do a thread about the dumbest kids on earth pic.twitter.com/vG4IqdzjwL

July 27, 2021

# 13 was great before

I just saw the pictures of the lighting of the Olympic flame at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics for the first time and… pardon ?? pic.twitter.com/I4e9kDZoJJ

July 30, 2021

# 14 Tagada and rum, the recipe for happiness?

My lifestyle right now is that of a 5 year old who would be alcoholic

July 31, 2021

# 15 another great example of hypocrisy

A pickpocket helped me find my phone on the tram while he had it in his pocket pic.twitter.com/3KYpDSiJfc

July 31, 2021

And if you want to keep the momentum, don’t forget to check out our picks from the past few weeks!