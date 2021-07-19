Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 319

Last week was turned upside down on July 14th on a Wednesday, many of us took the opportunity to take some free time and rest. It’s Monday so hard to get back to work but we’re here to put a smile on your face with issue 319 of our top tweets of the week. Like every week, our community manager checked social networks to select tweets that had generated a reaction in the last 7 days. This 319th selection concerns the week from July 12th to 19th, 2021.

# 1 Poor Francis

No, the health pass is from 50 people https://t.co/CN7hWWtyVp

July 12, 2021

# 2 Compulsory vaccination

Mdrrrrr DoctoLib brought down the French, you can take everything away from them except steak and fries in a restaurant that isn’t one

July 12, 2021

# 3 space expedition

If so, UFOs are just billionaires from other planets.

July 12, 2021

# 4 puzzles solved soon

My new neighbor …. the investigation continues …. pic.twitter.com/DKfOlPqSTu

July 12, 2021

# 5 We are obliged to do so

I’m thinking about it (future Sanit’hair Pass hair salons)

July 13, 2021

# 6 This CM is a genius

Master class ud83d udc4c pic.twitter.com/8bl9sRG9Uq

July 13, 2021

# 7 Bon appetit

the fish in the city of Pompeii in October 79: https://t.co/GcLfRjkyDj

July 13, 2021

# 8 So beautiful

Dramatically tearing off my mask when getting off the subway, as if I were Meredith Gray after an unsuccessful operation, my passion

July 13, 2021

# 9 it’s not wrong

Do you have sex without a condom and are you afraid of the vaccination? Ah

July 14, 2021

# 10 rainy week

Here you are, you order 148 sundresses from Shein all of that to hesitate between a down jacket and a parka before going out

July 14, 2021

# 11 The fear of not being enough

We’re going to have a barbecue we’re 6 or 7, my wife made 80 bricks lol .. I live with a caterer

July 14, 2021

# 12 The worst drug

Children, when to drink SMECTA: pic.twitter.com/dnW9BrvkKg

July 15, 2021

# 13 We want to know!

I’m the type of girl who can drop:

“Do you think what happened to Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès?” “

July 15, 2021

# 14 I think he didn’t have a permit

I have a friend who missed his driver’s license because we asked him how to check the condition of the tires, he kicked him and said “c good”

July 16, 2021

# 15 Actually out of context …

MDDDRRRRRRRR please include when talking about Sims https://t.co/Afn7HXMvSd

July 16, 2021

So much for those new top tweets. We’ll meet again next week for a new selection. In the meantime, you can always discover or rediscover the 318th selection from the last week here.