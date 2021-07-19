Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 319
Last week was turned upside down on July 14th on a Wednesday, many of us took the opportunity to take some free time and rest. It’s Monday so hard to get back to work but we’re here to put a smile on your face with issue 319 of our top tweets of the week. Like every week, our community manager checked social networks to select tweets that had generated a reaction in the last 7 days. This 319th selection concerns the week from July 12th to 19th, 2021.
# 1 Poor Francis
No, the health pass is from 50 people https://t.co/CN7hWWtyVp
July 12, 2021
# 2 Compulsory vaccination
Mdrrrrr DoctoLib brought down the French, you can take everything away from them except steak and fries in a restaurant that isn’t one
July 12, 2021
# 3 space expedition
If so, UFOs are just billionaires from other planets.
July 12, 2021
# 4 puzzles solved soon
My new neighbor …. the investigation continues …. pic.twitter.com/DKfOlPqSTu
July 12, 2021
# 5 We are obliged to do so
I’m thinking about it (future Sanit’hair Pass hair salons)
July 13, 2021
# 6 This CM is a genius
Master class ud83d udc4c pic.twitter.com/8bl9sRG9Uq
July 13, 2021
# 7 Bon appetit
the fish in the city of Pompeii in October 79: https://t.co/GcLfRjkyDj
July 13, 2021
# 8 So beautiful
Dramatically tearing off my mask when getting off the subway, as if I were Meredith Gray after an unsuccessful operation, my passion
July 13, 2021
# 9 it’s not wrong
Do you have sex without a condom and are you afraid of the vaccination? Ah
July 14, 2021
# 10 rainy week
Here you are, you order 148 sundresses from Shein all of that to hesitate between a down jacket and a parka before going out
July 14, 2021
# 11 The fear of not being enough
We’re going to have a barbecue we’re 6 or 7, my wife made 80 bricks lol .. I live with a caterer
July 14, 2021
# 12 The worst drug
Children, when to drink SMECTA: pic.twitter.com/dnW9BrvkKg
July 15, 2021
# 13 We want to know!
I’m the type of girl who can drop:
“Do you think what happened to Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès?” “
July 15, 2021
# 14 I think he didn’t have a permit
I have a friend who missed his driver’s license because we asked him how to check the condition of the tires, he kicked him and said “c good”
July 16, 2021
# 15 Actually out of context …
MDDDRRRRRRRR please include when talking about Sims https://t.co/Afn7HXMvSd
July 16, 2021
So much for those new top tweets. We’ll meet again next week for a new selection. In the meantime, you can always discover or rediscover the 318th selection from the last week here.