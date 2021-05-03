Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 308

Monday, May 3rd, we are at the beginning of a return to normal life. Starting today, you no longer need a travel certificate to walk more than 10 km outside of curfew. To celebrate, we offer you your weekly relaxation tray with the 308th edition of our top tweets of the week. Like every week, our community manager has been monitoring social networks to select tweets that have generated a response in the past 7 days. This 308th selection applies to the week from April 26th to May 3rd, 2021.

# 1 word game of the week

Hi everyone, I hope you had a pic.twitter.com/7IkN90IDze

April 26, 2021

# 2 mission impossible

The further I get in my real estate research in Paris, the more I wonder about the need to have two kidneys.

April 27, 2021

# 3 The difference between social networks

Twitter: I poop

Instagram: Check out my beautiful poop

LinkedIn: I am a coach in intestinal transit

Pinterest: How do you shit glitter?

Facebook: poo doesn’t exist, it’s the lobby of the PQ manufacturers who want to enslave us

April 27, 2021

# 4 Always keep your gamer friends updated

pic.twitter.com/hCOECvxXTp

April 29, 2021

# 5 If there is a misunderstanding, it can work

Hello @Thom_astro, can you please take a picture of the Lidl d’Ivry car park? I can’t find my car. Many Thanks

April 30, 2021

# 6 discomfort of the week

What a time. pic.twitter.com/rr8O4FyISd

April 25, 2021

# 7 never happy

I had read that people liked it when the bus drivers turned off the lights in the morning. All of a sudden I do it. It’s not an old man screaming, “IT’S YOU WHO PAY THE CURRENT NUMBERS ?! WE’LL SEE RRRRIEN” in short, never again

April 27, 2021

# 8 Teleworking with grandma

This is where I work with my grandparents and I love them, but Grandma, there is no need to interrupt me in the middle of a meeting to ask if I would like to eat. I’ll be 24 in two weeks. It’s a shame, yes, I want a Nutella toast

April 27, 2021

# 9 the idea of ​​genius

If the children are afraid of the storm, I tell them that it is Thomas Pesquet, who takes the photos at night, who calms them down

April 28, 2021

# 10 This increases the number of views

But it kills me every time I pick myself up at the piano. The thumbnail of each video looks like a naked pic.twitter.com/LLeit2Vqmt

April 28, 2021

# 11 Soon, soon

# Terraces

My first drink on the terrace ud83d ude42 pic.twitter.com/PnkjlTzBFA

April 29, 2021

# 12 Already done

“Reopening of the terraces on May 19th”

me on the evening of May 18th: pic.twitter.com/iEP56XBDu9

April 29, 2021

# 13 € 12 beer has never been so pleasant

The cinemas will reopen. I will proudly drop my 5th grade ticket for a 33ml Coke. I never complain again

April 30, 2021

# 14 Sad reality

– Mom, we’re playing hide and seek!

I’m hiding in the closet!

A priori, it won’t cost me dearly to study

May 2, 2021

# 15 The elephant walk

They have chicks at work driving them crazy pounding the floor with their heels. No, Martine, you will not invade Prussia

April 29, 2021

