Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 306
Deconfinance is approaching and it is still the holidays for many children. If you can no longer work at home, we offer you a little moment of relaxation with the 306th issue of our top tweets of the week. As every week, our community manager took care of the social networks to select the tweets that marked the last week. This 306th selection concerns the week of April 12, 2021.
# 1 it’s still a toy
I think my biggest downside is that my family thinks I got a job in a toy store when I was a salesman in a gay BDSM sex shop
April 14, 2021
# 2 It was a year ago
The first detention I lived thoroughly, brother, went to bed at 1:30 p.m. I woke up at 1:00 a.m. It was steaks at 8:00 am. Even my dog started drinking beer
April 15, 2021
# 3 The first few episodes always hurt
How pissed when I saw this version of The Simpsons pic.twitter.com/YwKVpUULOv
April 15, 2021
# 4 live products
ptdr but it’s scary, there is still time to cancel the idea https://t.co/tOWCHc7pR0
April 14, 2021
# 5 valid Denis Brogniart
Our young drivers have talent pic.twitter.com/Pzmk3dBbuL
April 13, 2021
# 6 First news
I just understood that gaming isn’t a kid from the south of France at all.
April 16, 2021
# 7 If Jean Castex had to play a Galliker
Touléjeudix pic.twitter.com/k4eVMUz3vf
April 12, 2021
# 8 Say truck
pic.twitter.com/kDf8UNmY15
April 12, 2021
# 9 Our internet users have talent
Table tennis pic.twitter.com/ylYiTaVbE1
April 12, 2021
# 10 Cool to her
pic.twitter.com/YVdpxbuABg https://t.co/UQ9UgCFoUg
April 13, 2021
# 11 That’s so much
If you want to write down the WiFi code after installing your box pic.twitter.com/tfOmsgoy0t
April 16, 2021
# 12 Yeah.
I. pic.twitter.com/0aIplTOpNg
April 14, 2021
# 13 There is something for everyone
When you thought you saw it all pic.twitter.com/qOgq5t9f0M
April 14, 2021
# 14 Another dream job
What do you do for a living? pic.twitter.com/qCFKE0V4ln
April 15, 2021
# 15 We’re not told everything!
The existence of Keen V implies the existence of the Royal Family of Keen with Keen I, Keen II, Keen III, and Keen IV in front of it
April 16, 2021
So much for these new top tweets. We will meet again next week to make a new selection. In the meantime, you can always discover or rediscover the 305th selection from the last week here.