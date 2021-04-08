Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 304

After a three day weekend of chocolate, it’s time to get back to work. To help you digest your return to work, we’re bringing you the 304th edition of our top tweets of the week. Like every week, our community manager took care of the social networks to select the tweets that marked the last week. This 304th selection concerns the week from March 29th to April 6th, 2021.

# 1 first degree team

pic.twitter.com/KNBfpBs76R

March 30, 2021

# 2 Dealing with kids with the new lock

– Here, some food, you stay in the forest for a few weeks, mom and dad have to work at home.

– But mom

– As with Mowgli, it will be great! u2764 ufe0f pic.twitter.com/YbUdE99Py7

April 1, 2021

# 3 stroke

Amel Bent, Vitaa and Camélia Jordana have announced a joint album.

Using the initials of your first name can indicate the name of the album

April 2, 2021

# 4 word game of the week

Lille of temptation https://t.co/ZuHYKwq7Q4

April 2, 2021

# 5 They are everywhere

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/rCcoCYy8CI

March 28, 2021

# 6 This man is a genius

Those who catch me spelling try to make tweets without hands. We will talk about it again after ud83d ude02

March 29, 2021

# 7 horror

It’s good that the trauma is finally over. I can admit that I was struck by a pigeon a week ago

March 30, 2021

# 8 My fear when I use a printer

Printer: * no longer works *

Me: “I hope the paper isn’t stuffed …”

The paper: pic.twitter.com/LExZzhFcYL

March 30, 2021

# 9 Even cats are ungrateful for pussies

I understood my cat was a fuckboi when he went out on the street with a pussy and when she came back under my window to meow he spat on her to make her go away …

March 30, 2021

# 10 That’s so much

But Macron’s speech lasts 30 minutes, and the first 20 minutes is a recap of what happened before it actually becomes an episode of One Piece

March 31, 2021

# 11 Roll on the reopening

If I told my husband our kids want to go to Disney when I am https://t.co/dSzGGlD00D

April 3, 2021

# 12 the best April Fools jokes

I order BK I see the delivery man he arrives with a McDonalds bag … Really excellent @BurgerKingFR ud83d ude02 ud83d ude02 pic.twitter.com/ruE6wvYpbF

April 1, 2021

# 13 the final boss

Final boss of the words of buildings in my entry pic.twitter.com/S4CbdGePzx

April 2, 2021

# 14 We’d rather be in the high school musical

ptdrrrrrr the picture is out of date we are not in the high school musical which https://t.co/Ekdf7AtnWl

April 1, 2021

# 15 The fish took too long

mdrr my ex who continues to make me believe she is pregnant while it’s April 2nd ud83d ude2d ud83d ude2d

April 1, 2021

So much for these new top tweets. We will meet again next week to make a new selection. In the meantime, you can always discover or rediscover the 303rd selection from the last week here.