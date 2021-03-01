Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 299
Anyone who says Monday is definitely saying new top tweets. This week you will find the 299th picks of the 15 best tweets of the week. A top event for a new level will be reached next week. Anyway, our community manager went through the twists and turns of Twitter again to find the best. This 299th selection concerns the week from February 22nd to 28th, 2021.
# 1 Boop Boop the red nose
Yep from me, worst teacher. pic.twitter.com/X0KUshTUIl
February 22, 2021
# 2 superior DNA
The boys who loved dinosaurs when they were little are all beautiful, it has been scientifically proven
February 21, 2021
# 3 RIP
RIP Daft Punk
1993-2021 pic.twitter.com/UtMpBDrTnn
February 22, 2021
# 4 “mr pun”
To get a good night’s sleep you need a … pic.twitter.com/OTwCEgOx7W
February 22, 2021
# 5 yes, but a wand in hand please
It’s been 28 years since the daft punk wore a mask, here we are in the middle of a pandemic and they are removing it, it is a French group indeed.
February 22, 2021
# 6 Everyone has their own priorities
February 19, 2021
# 7 life bitch
32-year-old Tom Peters became a Dalmatian after the death of his Dalmatian dog. He’s been living like a dog ever since, and damn it, it’s scary. pic.twitter.com/wBDzScn7Pl
February 23, 2021
# 8 the long-awaited nano-chip injection
– Luke! Take off the 5G antenna and get vaccinated. Listen to your father!
– NAAAAANNNNNNN pic.twitter.com/ZE9y3912ux
February 28, 2021
# 9 Who’s planning to buy an ugly plush right now?
How sensitive are you to / 100?
Personally, I’ve already bought a PCQ plush, it was ugly and it hurt my heart to believe that no one will ever buy it
February 23, 2021
# 10 the key is anticipation
Note to future prep / pass students: remember to laminate your cards this way if you cry on them as they will not stain
February 23, 2021
# 11 the good old days
Who remembers that summer, when Covid no longer existed, a bit like the seriousness between the two wars, our 30s wonderful for us
February 24, 2021
# 12 no more players
We no longer say menopause wsh, we say ovary
February 24, 2021
# 13 the laughing cow and the bleating baby?
Seriously, is there anything better than the Babybel? I don’t think pic.twitter.com/U0mzBnswhe
February 26, 2021
# 14 Installed a habit quickly
We pay multiple subscriptions per month to streaming platforms whereas 5 years ago it was inconceivable to pay for streaming capitalism that has been winning again
February 25, 2021
# 15 risky laughs
I put “baby on board” in my freezer. Mixed success.
February 23, 2021
