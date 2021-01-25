Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 294

At the start of any potential hiring, we invite you to take your mind off things with issue 294 of our top tweets of the week. Like every week, our community manager checked social networks for tweets that marked the last week. This 294th selection concerns the week from January 18-25, 2021.

# 1 Ah, so I’m not the only one

Sportswear is really poor quality: you leave it on a shelf for several months and it shrinks on its own.

January 18, 2021

# 2 The strict law of Mario Kart

That’s a lot there pic.twitter.com/Vf2IJAuMkF

January 20, 2021

# 3 The golden ticket is also easier to find

The ps5 is as rare as the golden ticket in Charlie and the chocolate factory #charlieetlachocolaterie # PlayStation5

January 20, 2021

# 4 word game of the week

– Ah it’s so cool that you do web design that you have to do crazy things, you have to be super creative

Me: lol it’s a pandemic pic.twitter.com/cLZGCDV8du

January 19, 2021

# 5 Devilish

League of Legends Matrix this game pissed me off in my brain when i’m not playing i’m miserable and when i play it i’m unhappy it’s an evil cycle

January 20, 2021

# 6 Call the Aurors

Trump will come back one way or another unless we destroy all of the Horcruxes

January 20, 2021

# 7 It’s back for a ride soon

They restrict me, they restrict me more, they restrict me a little, they restrict me .. »pic.twitter.com/ofUOAzlvFk

January 24, 2021

# 8 If it could be Scarlett Johansson …

It’s about a partial refinement when we already had an official mdr c 3 months ago. The boys have no idea that they are totally lost. It looks like season 8 of a series will end up sleeping with unlikely people

January 24, 2021

# 9 It’s all about giving yourself a clear conscience

But who thought of adding tomatoes to all burgers and sandwiches?

January 23, 2021

# 10 Like every Monday …

20 seconds have passed since Monday, I want to be on Friday evening to finish it

January 17, 2021

# 11 They laugh at us

The monkeys they just pretend not to talk to avoid paying taxes https://t.co/FukTQLMOOu

January 18, 2021

# 12 Julien Doré that troll

There are still 4 agreements https://t.co/jWge6Xm6za

January 19, 2021

# 13 those kind of trolls

A story in 4 steps pic.twitter.com/JgabUqKFAA

January 21, 2021

It made my PTDRRR tag again pic.twitter.com/hyNEDLlHS3

January 22, 2021

To do: Go to a store with your credit card hidden in your glove, pay without contact, and say out loud, “This vaccine is still great.”

January 23, 2021

So much for these new top tweets. We’ll meet again next week for a new selection. In the meantime, you can always discover or rediscover the 293rd selection from the last week here.