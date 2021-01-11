Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 292

A new week begins with cold, gray weather. To change your mind, we invite you to discover issue 292 of our top tweets of the week. Like every week for 292 weeks, our community manager monitors social networks to select tweets that have flagged the past week. This 292nd selection concerns the week from January 4th to 11th, 2021.

# 1 it works even when you have nephews

Being a parent means saying “no more than two chocolate candies” when you hit the 480gr at once in front of Netflix, or “we don’t nibble between meals” while slapping the packets of M & M’S in scred into hers to all Hours back.

January 4, 2021

# 2 A brilliant idea

I would like an app that predicts whether the clementine is coarse or tasty because I think life is pretty brutal.

January 5, 2021

# 3 Oh the old man!

The series ‘Malcolm’ aired its first episode 21 years ago. pic.twitter.com/gz1FOMXMe0

January 9, 2021

# 4 not even 3G

Do you know what the people of Clermont Ferrand are called?

No?

In Edge.

October 21, 2019

# 5 The final Horcrux was banned

The last Horcrux was destroyed. #TrumpBanned

January 8, 2021

# 6 The salesperson’s head

I’m going to steal this technique ud83d ude02 pic.twitter.com/S0brsEZv6f

January 4, 2021

# 7 product placement

“Mr President, ladies and gentlemen, MEP from Nièvre, I will answer with a question: have you downloaded the Raid Shadow legend? »Pic.twitter.com/D80HI0ZIR7

January 5, 2021

# 8 Buffalo Grill in the Capitol

Can I offer you a welcome salad? pic.twitter.com/PXc4iGxSxG

January 6, 2021

# 9 a real movie

If I had been told in 1984 that 36 years later the Terminator guy would give a speech about democracy in government gear. from California, Conan’s sword in hand after pro-Trump Nazis attacked the Capitol amid a global pandemic, YES-BUT I wouldn’t have believed it. NEVER

January 10, 2021

Network problem # 10

Hello Julie, the intensity of the waves can vary depending on the inclination of the earth (flat). We see no other explanation and invite you to follow @le_gorafi’s news so as not to miss any of the latest unverified information on vaccination. With best regards.

January 9, 2021

# 11 Neither seen nor known

the twittos pp manga after the copyright notice from shueisha pic.twitter.com/WDX5Y9fWGP

January 8, 2021

# 12 You have to dare

I’m going to die of laughter pic.twitter.com/VdcZ9VqShU

January 8, 2021

# 13 You can just as easily combine the useful with the pleasant

If there is any reluctance, do it while I am cold

January 9, 2021

# 14 Elsa when she poops

Elsa, if she has to do one pic.twitter.com/JHZ4vpbN83

January 9, 2021

# 15 My AirPods at 5%

my AirPods when they are at 5% pic.twitter.com/s4hB1sV960

January 7, 2021

So much for these new top tweets. We’ll meet again next week for a new selection. In the meantime, you can always discover or rediscover the 291st selection from the last week here.