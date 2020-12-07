Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 287

The last week of the restriction with certification is ahead of us. From next Tuesday we can go outside more freely with a curfew at 9 p.m. In the meantime, let’s stay warm at home and change your mind with the 287th edition of our top tweets of the week. Like every week, our community manager checked social networks for tweets that marked the last week. This 287th selection concerns the week from November 30th to December 7th, 2020.

# 1 remember!

On December 31st at 11:59 PM, don’t forget to call everyone <> to end the game. Ud83d ude2d

1st December 2020

# 2 efficiency

Amazon Prime you order You received the package yesterday

1st December 2020

# 3 Very good technique

When I get a student I always say, “I think you know why I wanted to see you?” “”

Every second time they first confess something to me that I didn’t know ud83d ude05

1st December 2020

# 4 What a hell of a year

2020:

January

↓

February

↓

quarantine

↓

December

1st December 2020

# 5 dinosaurs

Elizabeth II therefore wins the match against VGE and meets Drucker in the final

December 2, 2020

# 6 He dared …

I wake up and the first thing I heard against my will is a Beat It remix by JUL

It will be a very good 24 hour day with no worries.

3rd December 2020

# 7 Ah yes difficult …

My husband, he gets mad at his match, he publishes a “since 2015 i am not happy” lol we got married in 2017 and our son was born in 2019 but thanks anyway

5th December 2020

# 8 From real life …

10 years I’m preparing to tell my mom at 9 p.m. that I need glue for my project tomorrow pic.twitter.com/5JrsLIzknV

4th December 2020

Me at 10 as I prepare to tell my era that I need glue for my project the next day.

# 9 word game of the week

My mother: fuck the cat that was thrown over the crib!

Me: Normal is a Chatanique

32 year old brothel. pic.twitter.com/uACMGxBpF0

5th December 2020

# 10 It’s not wrong

After twenty minutes on TikTok, when you return to Twitter you have the impression that you are on France Culture and that Cnews is showing that Apostrophe is being revived.

5th December 2020

# 11 A smartphone in your nose

Pfizer’s vaccine is based on messenger RNA.

This means that Bill Gates can send you an Outlook email, which you can get directly from your Facebook account in the 5G chip that you implanted during the PCR test.

Do not be fooled, open your eyes!

4th December 2020

# 12 We take care of ourselves as best we can

Those who are still awake at this time are likely the ones who don’t care about tomorrow’s episode of SNK. Tell me why you don’t like this manga. I’ll see you all in the debate until my colleagues wake up who are going to take over

December 6, 2020

# 13 the weekend robbery

Squeezie he deserves an award just for his incredible nerve # NMA2020 pic.twitter.com/2CMhunNidx

5th December 2020

# 14 it deserves the merit of being clear!

MOOD ud83c udf77 pic.twitter.com/JHBLib2sHi

1st December 2020

# 15 What is Monday …

It’s Monday and this child’s surprise that doesn’t want to leave Box 7 is annoying

December 7, 2020

So much for these new top tweets. We’ll meet again next week for a new selection. In the meantime, you can always discover or rediscover the 286th selection from the last week here.