Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 284

We were detained for a third week with gray weather, wind, cold and rain. To change your mind, we invite you to discover the 284th edition of the week’s top tweets. Like every week, our community manager took care of the social networks to select pearls from the past week. This 284th selection concerns the week from November 9th to 16th, 2020.

# 1 Same problem with series of subtitles

“How do you read the chat when you play live?” pic.twitter.com/KH9yttthhM

November 12, 2020

# 2 The solution to the problem?

If soap kills the virus, why not throw a foam party?

November 12, 2020

# 3 Who did this?

pic.twitter.com/aEFFj65pgU

November 13, 2020

# 4 so true

PTDR its PS5 costs more than the Auto 0 valve https://t.co/gC2zg03HFP

November 13, 2020

# 5 The Vatican spends a lot of money

But why do they keep the blood of John Paul II like they want to be in Jurassic Park or what? https://t.co/Hepiz7b0qG

November 13, 2020

# 6 Hurry to the end of the tunnel!

first containment / second containment pic.twitter.com/L0eZIc3k65

November 13, 2020

# 7 A good idea to help raise awareness

In Béziers we have the posters that go with # confinementSaison2! ud83d ude02 pic.twitter.com/XqLcGjk1A9

November 14, 2020

# 8 A thought for those who wear glasses

Vision 2020 pic.twitter.com/CjeAT5wDzp

November 11, 2020

# 9 We take care of ourselves the best we can

Lol (yes I’m having fun) pic.twitter.com/yHpHBrDtrc

November 10, 2020

# 10 Throwing dwarfs was already banned

But where is the world going ?! There is nothing we can do these days! pic.twitter.com/D0dix0cyk7

November 9, 2020

# 11 We didn’t go far

I don’t want to worry anyone, but we have a Friday the 13th which falls this week.

In 2020.

Friday the 13th in 2020.

Logically there is at least one meteorite 50 kilometers above the face.

November 9, 2020

# 12 literary joke

Oh yeah I understand he leaves early it has been a long way pic.twitter.com/kWpGXdgZrI

November 10, 2020

# 13 Embarrassing

Seen on WhatsApp, best time of day: pic.twitter.com/z9gFnQfRmI

November 11, 2020

# 14 we need to know

Technical question: After Bill Gates and his friends inject the 5G chip, are there automatic updates when switching to 6G or do we need to remember them?

November 12, 2020

# 15 merit being clear

Alexandria Alexandra https://t.co/06rEGN58rO

November 12, 2020

So much for these new top tweets. We will meet again next week to make a new selection. In the meantime, you can always discover or rediscover the 283rd selection from the last week here.