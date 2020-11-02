Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 282

It is a very special week that begins with a re-narrowing of the French population. If you’re stuck at home, we invite you to take your mind off things with our 282nd edition of the week’s top tweets. Like every week, our community manager took care of the social networks to find tweets that made us laugh or react last week. This 282nd selection concerns the week from October 26th to November 2nd, 2020.

# 1 A brilliant idea

Mr @EmmanuelMacron, is it possible to ensure that all cities of France will be broadcasting the music of Fort Boyard at 8:50 p.m. to motivate people to go home before the curfew?

October 26, 2020

# 2 We lean on the 2nd solution

I learned more with 10 episodes of “Once Upon a Time” than in 6 years of SVT lessons. I don’t know if it’s because I’m completely stupid or if it’s the cartoon that was amazing

October 27, 2020

# 3 bad combo

Can you feel the Trump re-election / reconfinement through January / Zaz New Album Combo?

History of the end of 2020 in apotheosis?

October 27, 2020

# 4 The applause returns

Since it’s already 8pm, I suggest that everyone applaud us at 8am to motivate us to keep your kids ud83d udc7d

October 29, 2020

# 5 Name of Zeus!

Time change is violent this year, we went back to March 14th

October 28, 2020

# 6 You need to comfort yourself as best you can

We’ll have taken two sentences, but escaped a music festival and Halloween.

Bad luck is good for everything. pic.twitter.com/ja53OV5SlA

October 28, 2020

# 7 Always be in good shape

Aragorn: My sword is yours

Legolas: And my bow is yours

Gimli: And my ax

The government: And this travel document, stamped and signed by the general director of the district, dated October 29, 2020, which authorizes the journey between home and the mountain of destiny

October 30, 2020

# 8 Too strong this Michael Myers

I have movements! pic.twitter.com/tmbb4LtkXU

October 30, 2020

# 9 respect is dead

I exploded, the nurse asked me if I was working. I said yes “Youtubeur”, she checked “No” in the file ud83d ude2d

October 27, 2020

# 10 Oscar for best short film

Oscar winner for best short film.

I can’t stop looking

Holy sh * t … pic.twitter.com/rDTIieeGqQ

October 27, 2020

# 11 You’re going to have problems

In the preview the speech of the president. # confinement2 pic.twitter.com/JfVcL0wl2D

October 27, 2020

# 12 Did you bring out the switch too?

I am just thinking about the greeting my residents crossing animals will give me pic.twitter.com/SOWbJuN934

October 28, 2020

# 13 The year 2020 in video

Think of the guy who put cheese in a chocolate fountain pic.twitter.com/jZQ1krWcvI

October 29, 2020

# 14 The good news

If I get it right, we can stay home and watch cartoons while the kids go to work. This time is magic.

October 28, 2020

# 15 Tom Nook is happy

Macron: announces the new hiring

My animal crossing game that’s been lying around for 5 months:

pic.twitter.com/BER3McyMHG

October 27, 2020

So much for these new top tweets. We will meet again next week to make a new selection. In the meantime, you can always discover or rediscover the 281st selection from the last week here.