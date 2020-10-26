Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 281
It’s Monday and whoever says Monday is saying the top tweets of the week! Despite this difficult time with the curfew and the virus that is becoming more common, we invite you to change your mind with the 281st edition of our top tweets of the week. As every week, our community manager took care of the social networks to select the tweets that marked the last week. This 281st selection concerns the week from October 19-26, 2020.
# 1 As always
Again, it’s the video games fault https://t.co/i3KYrBsKSl
19th October 2020
# 2 it’s so cute
Best costume of the year I don’t want to know anything ud83d ude2d ud83d ude2d ud83d ude2d pic.twitter.com/TUKaaMDx8G
20th October 2020
# 3 that would be nice
The ud83e udd2e billionaires ud83e udd2e ma ud83e udd2e phobia ud83e udd2e beurk ud83e udd2e terrible ud83e udd2e https://t.co/M2wsdaGDbr
October 21, 2020
Trauma # 4
The math when X and Y started typing the inlay https://t.co/sOxMgr4j5P
October 21, 2020
# 5 Admit there is a resemblance
Roselyne Bachelot gives Gotham City 48 hours to deliver Batman. After that, it will blow up all of the city’s cinemas and theaters. pic.twitter.com/UQupGJELRN
October 22, 2020
# 6 madness
pic.twitter.com/zgHTpKPblq
20th October 2020
# 7 I can’t wait
Nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted pic.twitter.com/v79Mvy26iH
October 22, 2020
# 8 limited to Christmas?
* Still no phone call from Santa Claus this year … will I telework or will he make me partially unemployed? Probably he made his sled lighter as I will feed my kids … pic.twitter.com/msT9hNWcby
October 24, 2020
# 9 a genius
Pouhahaha, my friend, he is in the hospital and see what he sends me before the operation. Pic.twitter.com/CJ9axnbSqo
October 25, 2020
# 10 clock change
Nobody :
The clocks are changing tonight for the time: pic.twitter.com/QVYoom2tSs
October 26, 2019
# 11 At least that’s what it says!
DO NOT FORGET !
TODAY AT 3 HOURS THEY ARE ALWAYS AT 2 HOURS.! # TimeChange
October 24, 2020
# 12 It’s not wrong
Black humor puts Orleans, the city of Joan of Arc, into a curfew.
October 22, 2020
# 13 Oops
He’s been at it for 2 hours, he forgot to leave Discord. Whenever I go into the room and can hear something that nobody should hear. pic.twitter.com/CEIiWzwKpn
October 21, 2020
# 14 word game of the week
– Hello doctor
– Hello. Describe the problem to me …
– Well, two days ago I was bleeding from there. Yesterday I bled on the other side. And today I’m bleeding in between.
– There is nothing. These are just mobile wounds … pic.twitter.com/pMq00uAE59
October 24, 2020
# 15 Second degree
Strange effect of the curfew in Paris: the people of my small village go out every night from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to mock Parisians when there is no bar or shop.
There have already been two deaths from hypothermia and a retired couple being eaten by wolves.
19th October 2020
