Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 281

It’s Monday and whoever says Monday is saying the top tweets of the week! Despite this difficult time with the curfew and the virus that is becoming more common, we invite you to change your mind with the 281st edition of our top tweets of the week. As every week, our community manager took care of the social networks to select the tweets that marked the last week. This 281st selection concerns the week from October 19-26, 2020.

# 1 As always

Again, it’s the video games fault https://t.co/i3KYrBsKSl

19th October 2020

# 2 it’s so cute

Best costume of the year I don’t want to know anything ud83d ude2d ud83d ude2d ud83d ude2d pic.twitter.com/TUKaaMDx8G

20th October 2020

# 3 that would be nice

The ud83e udd2e billionaires ud83e udd2e ma ud83e udd2e phobia ud83e udd2e beurk ud83e udd2e terrible ud83e udd2e https://t.co/M2wsdaGDbr

October 21, 2020

Trauma # 4

The math when X and Y started typing the inlay https://t.co/sOxMgr4j5P

October 21, 2020

# 5 Admit there is a resemblance

Roselyne Bachelot gives Gotham City 48 hours to deliver Batman. After that, it will blow up all of the city’s cinemas and theaters. pic.twitter.com/UQupGJELRN

October 22, 2020

# 6 madness

pic.twitter.com/zgHTpKPblq

20th October 2020

# 7 I can’t wait

Nice to meet you, I’m Nate. #uncharted pic.twitter.com/v79Mvy26iH

October 22, 2020

# 8 limited to Christmas?

* Still no phone call from Santa Claus this year … will I telework or will he make me partially unemployed? Probably he made his sled lighter as I will feed my kids … pic.twitter.com/msT9hNWcby

October 24, 2020

# 9 a genius

Pouhahaha, my friend, he is in the hospital and see what he sends me before the operation. Pic.twitter.com/CJ9axnbSqo

October 25, 2020

# 10 clock change

Nobody :

The clocks are changing tonight for the time: pic.twitter.com/QVYoom2tSs

October 26, 2019

# 11 At least that’s what it says!

DO NOT FORGET !

TODAY AT 3 HOURS THEY ARE ALWAYS AT 2 HOURS.! # TimeChange

October 24, 2020

# 12 It’s not wrong

Black humor puts Orleans, the city of Joan of Arc, into a curfew.

October 22, 2020

# 13 Oops

He’s been at it for 2 hours, he forgot to leave Discord. Whenever I go into the room and can hear something that nobody should hear. pic.twitter.com/CEIiWzwKpn

October 21, 2020

# 14 word game of the week

– Hello doctor

– Hello. Describe the problem to me …

– Well, two days ago I was bleeding from there. Yesterday I bled on the other side. And today I’m bleeding in between.

– There is nothing. These are just mobile wounds … pic.twitter.com/pMq00uAE59

October 24, 2020

# 15 Second degree

Strange effect of the curfew in Paris: the people of my small village go out every night from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. to mock Parisians when there is no bar or shop.

There have already been two deaths from hypothermia and a retired couple being eaten by wolves.

19th October 2020

