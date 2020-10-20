Top 15 Tweets of the Week # 280

A new week begins under the sign of the curfew for 20 million French people. To change your mind during this difficult time, we invite you to discover our 280th edition of the week’s top tweets. Like every week, our community manager took care of social networks to select pearls from the last week. This 280th selection concerns the week from October 12th to 19th, 2020.

# 1 Patrick the web’s new darling

Me, when I am the last to notice that I am a meme … pic.twitter.com/pL6lA6eRfv

October 12, 2020

# 2 In Kaamelott mode

In the canteen it is now necessary to place the pupils in half-staggered rows.

I have the impression that I work with Karadok and Perceval sometimes.

October 13, 2020

# 3 Same fight

Whenever one of my chats pops up behind the window while waiting for me to open it, I feel like I’m getting a Windows update notification

October 13, 2020

# 4 word game of the week

Does police arrest mean being stinged?

October 13, 2020

# 5 Chat then

– I saw Felix yesterday and learned that he had the Covid.

– Oh shit, you’re a contact cat.

– pic.twitter.com/563UnuIYFO

October 13, 2020

# 6 Remove Photoshop

I know you love my fun montages so i give you this one. pic.twitter.com/EEiktKQhRE

October 13, 2020

# 7 It’s not wrong

The curfew at 8 p.m. is already in place. It means having a child who goes to school the next morning.

October 12, 2020

# 8 An invitation to travel

My dear @laink and @terracid. Have you ever dreamed of freedom … of traveling … even to get out of your sad and uninteresting everyday life? It is an honor for me to introduce you to the depths of quantum with my great ship?

Signed, the great family of star citizens?

17th October 2020

# 9 Who is eating this?

Sometimes I feel old Then I tell myself that I am not yet eating rum / grape flavored ice cream and it will get better.

October 18, 2020

# 10 At least it is said

-I have to go

-Ah yes, because of the curfew

-No, because you piss me off

-… pic.twitter.com/nHVzeZ8e9r

October 16, 2020

# 11 irony

Hello,

If the time changes in two weeks, will the curfew be changed from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m., or is the virus expected to change its habits by an hour?

Heartily.

October 14, 2020

# 12 we all made it

When you sit on the window side when you know very well your seat is in the aisle pic.twitter.com/W03bcGFfFK

October 13, 2020

# 13 We’re not told everything

So we stopped kissing and now we eat at 6pm.

It’s not a Chinese virus, it’s an English virus.

October 14, 2020

# 14 communism

Me: my apartment

My friends, after 9 p.m.: pic.twitter.com/9M7tDQAzbm

October 14, 2020

# 15 shock

There is MANDATORY a man on earth who has been in a coma for about 10 months and who will soon wake up to hell, I think of him

October 14, 2020

