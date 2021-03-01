Top 15 tweets about Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to prison
The news has just fallen: Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to three years in prison, one of which has been intercepted. The former President of the Republic has indeed been found guilty of peddling and corruption and intends to appeal the conviction. The information spread like wildfire on the networks, and the Twittos were particularly reactive. Here are the 15 best tweets about Nicolas Sarkozy going through the prison box.
# 1 A special atmosphere
Many people on the Champs are already celebrating Sarkozy’s condemnation … pic.twitter.com/YRWkGhB3zU
# 2 to keep pictures
With an explosion of joy in Levallois-Perret at the announcement of Nicolas Sarkozy’s verdict, the cheering crowd applauds their new champion to the sound of “HE IS OUR, HE HAS A YEAR LIKE THE OTHERS”. Very nice pictures pic.twitter.com/4GS93P1ahm
# 3 Internet Explorer always on top
ud83cudde8ud83cuddf5 [OFFICIEL] Nicolas Sarkozy becomes the new President of the French Republic. pic.twitter.com/bXEb3xqtjz
# 4 it’s not really on the agenda
We could at least reopen the bars tonight to celebrate Sarkozy’s belief
# 5 a new columnist for Cyril
#Direkt Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to 3 years in prison for corruption, including a year as a columnist for Balance Ton Post.
# 6 Twittos on fire
Sarkozy * convicted *
Twitter: pic.twitter.com/2HFJOVnX8u
# 7 a quote that made an impact
“When you’re 66 you don’t have an electronic bracelet because you’ve missed your life” #Sarkozy #Bismuth pic.twitter.com/5KYl9nfznr
# 8 Archives are inspiration
Hello #Sarkozy pic.twitter.com/jOy95WQyD6
# 9 Carla Bruni changes registers
Do you think Carla Bruni is going to drop an RnB sound like “I fell in love with a crook”? https://t.co/VD0cCSSkJP
# 10 Sharing the right addresses is important
In Balkan language he sends Carla Bruni a PDF via Gmail to send her a list of doctors who issue false medical certificates.
# 11 this joke is small anyway
INFO: Nicolas #Sarkozy would have planned to flee France with a briefcase. # Bismuth pic.twitter.com/kaVdtCxfz5
# 12 and frankly croissants are good
– Holland: .. and when #Sarkozy goes to Zonzon for a year, you know that I will always be there for you to bring you croissants, for example ..
– Carla Bruni: pic.twitter.com/F4n2ZMdsW1
# 13 the var has spoken
The var is formal. NICOLAS #Sarkozy has to go to jail pic.twitter.com/VfieKkIkTA
# 14 You need to plan ahead in life
Sarkozy, he had expected that he would be vaccinated in January because he knew the guy was seriously planning on how to do it after he was out of prison anyway
# 15 over and over again archives …
I hope he has changed his mind since then. #Sarkozy pic.twitter.com/NGO6xzml1b
