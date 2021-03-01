Top 15 tweets about Nicolas Sarkozy sentenced to prison

The news has just fallen: Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to three years in prison, one of which has been intercepted. The former President of the Republic has indeed been found guilty of peddling and corruption and intends to appeal the conviction. The information spread like wildfire on the networks, and the Twittos were particularly reactive. Here are the 15 best tweets about Nicolas Sarkozy going through the prison box.

# 1 A special atmosphere

Many people on the Champs are already celebrating Sarkozy’s condemnation … pic.twitter.com/YRWkGhB3zU

March 1, 2021

# 2 to keep pictures

With an explosion of joy in Levallois-Perret at the announcement of Nicolas Sarkozy’s verdict, the cheering crowd applauds their new champion to the sound of “HE IS OUR, HE HAS A YEAR LIKE THE OTHERS”. Very nice pictures pic.twitter.com/4GS93P1ahm

March 1, 2021

# 3 Internet Explorer always on top

ud83cudde8ud83cuddf5 [OFFICIEL] Nicolas Sarkozy becomes the new President of the French Republic. pic.twitter.com/bXEb3xqtjz

March 1, 2021

# 4 it’s not really on the agenda

We could at least reopen the bars tonight to celebrate Sarkozy’s belief

March 1, 2021

# 5 a new columnist for Cyril

#Direkt Nicolas Sarkozy was sentenced to 3 years in prison for corruption, including a year as a columnist for Balance Ton Post.

March 1, 2021

# 6 Twittos on fire

Sarkozy * convicted *

Twitter: pic.twitter.com/2HFJOVnX8u

March 1, 2021

# 7 a quote that made an impact

“When you’re 66 you don’t have an electronic bracelet because you’ve missed your life” #Sarkozy #Bismuth pic.twitter.com/5KYl9nfznr

March 1, 2021

# 8 Archives are inspiration

Hello #Sarkozy pic.twitter.com/jOy95WQyD6

March 1, 2021

# 9 Carla Bruni changes registers

Do you think Carla Bruni is going to drop an RnB sound like “I fell in love with a crook”? https://t.co/VD0cCSSkJP

March 1, 2021

# 10 Sharing the right addresses is important

In Balkan language he sends Carla Bruni a PDF via Gmail to send her a list of doctors who issue false medical certificates.

March 1, 2021

# 11 this joke is small anyway

INFO: Nicolas #Sarkozy would have planned to flee France with a briefcase. # Bismuth pic.twitter.com/kaVdtCxfz5

March 1, 2021

# 12 and frankly croissants are good

– Holland: .. and when #Sarkozy goes to Zonzon for a year, you know that I will always be there for you to bring you croissants, for example ..

– Carla Bruni: pic.twitter.com/F4n2ZMdsW1

March 1, 2021

# 13 the var has spoken

The var is formal. NICOLAS #Sarkozy has to go to jail pic.twitter.com/VfieKkIkTA

March 1, 2021

# 14 You need to plan ahead in life

Sarkozy, he had expected that he would be vaccinated in January because he knew the guy was seriously planning on how to do it after he was out of prison anyway

March 1, 2021

# 15 over and over again archives …

I hope he has changed his mind since then. #Sarkozy pic.twitter.com/NGO6xzml1b

March 1, 2021