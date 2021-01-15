Top 15 Most Anticipated Anime of 2021

To compile the list that you will discover below we used a large number of lists compiled by anime fans all over the world. You will discover new anime and vice versa the final seasons of the anime that are already known to the public. Enjoy reading and hope you discover some great news.

# 15 Eden

Netflix continues to penetrate the great arena of international production and is now trying out the original Japanese anime with Eden. This dramatic anime, as Netflix describes it, features Sara, a human discovered by two robots in a futuristic era that takes place several thousand years after our era and when humans normally no longer existed. The two agricultural robots Sara discover live in a town called “Eden 3” during a routine mission. Sara’s discovery will challenge everything robots have learned – that humans are just an ancient, forbidden myth, and that they are all dangerous.

First episode release date: May 2021 on Netflix.

# 14 Uzumaki

Uzumaki is a horror anime modeled on Ito Junji’s spiral manga. The action takes place in the city of Kurouzu, where Kirie Goshima leads a rather peaceful life with her family. One day she meets her friend Shuuichi Saito and her stepfather at the same time. The latter repairs a snail shell in an alley. According to Shuuichi, his father often adopts strange behavior and also thinks about leaving the city as he claims that spirals have penetrated it. Horrible events will soon follow one another and the whole city will then go insane.

First episode release date: 2021.

# 13 Log Horizon Season 3

The third season of Log Horizon landed on January 13, 2021 in Japan and also in France for our greatest pleasure! Indeed, the battle was far from won. This third season, requested by fans, can be viewed on the ADN website in VOSTFR. So succumb to the pleasure of discovering this third season for free right now if you haven’t already!

First episode release date: January 13th on DNA.

# 12 chainsaw man

The Chainsaw Man anime is an action anime with a touch of horror that will land in 2021. His scenario? In order to repay his debts, Denji, a young man without money, has to agree to be exploited as a devil hunter with his dog demon chainsaw called “Pochita”. He eventually becomes completely unstoppable thanks to his merger with Pochita, and is even recruited by an organization to take part in the demon hunt.

First episode release date: 2021.

# 11 cells at work season 2

As you know, the story of Cells at Work is your story, or more precisely that of your body. In fact, we follow the daily battle of the red and white blood cells in your body, which are represented in the image of the human being. These blood cells fight off minor illnesses and others that could kill you. The first episode of the second season was released on January 8th on Wakanim. A second episode has already been released and fans are now looking forward to the sequel.

First episode release date: January 8th on Wakanim.

# 10 sk8 the infinity

This brand new anime should be a hit with skate fans. We will in fact follow the story of two high school students, one of whom named Reki has a passion for skateboarding. The latter is caught more or less against his will in a lawless skateboard race in an abandoned underground mine. The other character, Ranga, ends up in the same swamp as he returned from a trip to Canada and had never skated before. The race will prove to be a lot more dangerous than it seems.

First episode release date: January 9, 2021 on Wakanim.

# 9 Shaman king

In Shaman King, you will meet Manta, a more common college student who one day walks through a cemetery to save time. There he meets Yoh, a shaman who can see spirits and even team up with them to use their abilities. Yoh’s dream? Become the shaman king, that is, the shaman who possesses the ultimate spirit that enables universal knowledge to be attained. Easier said than done.

First episode release date: January 26th on DNA.

# 8 Me, when I’m reborn in Slime Season 2

When I am reborn in Slime, I will tell the new life of Satoru, a rather mundane employee who is murdered in the middle of the street. When he wakes up, the young man will have a big surprise as he was reborn in the slime. When I am reborn in Slime, the RPG archetypes are brilliantly used to create a surprising anime that alternates between battle scenes and quieter scenes. Season 2 was overdue and here it is! To devour as soon as possible.

First episode release date: January 12, 2021 on Crunchyroll.

# 7 the apron way

An anime adaptation of the manga The Path of the Apron was to see the light of day in 2021, to our delight. It must be said that the synopsis of the manga had already made us laugh when it was released. We are indeed following the actions of Tatsu, the immortal, the most terrible of the yakuza. The latter decided to stop his illegal activities in order to become a consummate housewife. He also prepares dishes to die for. It was basically a manga that evoked a modern subject with a lot of humor to tell us the story of a colorful changeover, and we hope the anime does it justice.

First episode release date: 2021.

Bleach # 6

Bleach has announced it will be back for the Final Arc in 2021, which fans were particularly excited about. So it won’t be a remake, but a sequel. As a reminder, in this final arc, the balance between the real world and soul society is upset, and a new mysterious and dangerous group appears in the story (we’re not going to spoil too much here, but you should easily remember what it is ).

First episode release date: 2021.

# 5 the promised Neverland season 2

The Promised Nerverland is the story of Emma and her siblings (orphans who were placed in a special facility at a young age) who are beginning to have doubts about where they live. They understand very quickly that the world in which they operate is terrifying and far from what they could have imagined since they were born. Season 2 is eagerly awaited by fans eager to get to know Emma’s fate.

First episode release date: January 6, 2021 on Wakanim.

# 4 dr. Stone season 2

We’ll be with the second season of Dr. Stone tracking the advancement of science after humanity has been petrified for millennia. Civilization was to see significant advances and many new turns.

First episode release date: January 21, 2021 on Crunchyroll.

# 3 my hero academy season 5

My Hero Academia Season 5 is eagerly awaited by fans. We already know that Izuku, along with all of his Class 1-A comrades, will compete against Class 1-B to complete a training that already promises to be explosive (although Katsuki does not appear in all sequences). . Readers of Kohei Horikoshi’s flagship already know who’s going to win and what twists and turns will take place this season, which promises to be insane.

First episode release date: March 27, 2021.

# 2 Demon Slayer Season 2

Season 2 at last! Wakanim said a while ago about the first season of Demon Slayer:

When the anime started we had little visibility in France, but the series finally hit the nail on the head.

Wakanim did not disclose the exact audience numbers, but did assure that the audience numbers rivaled other major productions such as Sword Art Online or Attack on Titan. The second season is expected to continue to follow Tanjiro.

First episode release date: 2021.

# 1 Attack on Titans Season 4

The final season of Attack on Titan is unsurprisingly the most anticipated season of 2021. By the way, as you know, it has already started and each episode release is really an event in itself for it. Anime fans.

First episode release date: December 6, 2020 (but will run until 2021).

If this ranking isn’t enough for you, you might find what you’re looking for in our article on the 20 Most Popular Animations of the Moment!