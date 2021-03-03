Top 15 Craziest Anime Workouts

It has been proven more than once that our favorite heroes are not born with immeasurable power. For the most part, it was the result of exhausting training and hard work.

15 Crazy Workouts That You Can Only See In An Anime

The anime fan community has gathered again to discuss their favorite topic. Today’s program: Which workouts from your favorite series did you highlight the most? They then voted on what made it possible to establish the classification that we are proposing to you today.

15) Toriko in the gourmet world (Toriko)

It all starts with a request from Ichiryu. Eager to train Toriko, he sends her into the terrible gourmet world without too much information. To accomplish his mission, our hero then has to bring back a list of unusual ingredients: meat from an animal that can destroy humanity, ore from a cave with a gravity ten times higher than normal. In short, Toriko has to end this dangerous journey that will undoubtedly make him stronger.

14) Rico and Légu are confronted with the monsters of the Abyss (Made in Abyss)

Rico and Légu meet the mighty Ōzen in the second stage of the Abyss. After initially attacking them, she eventually decides to train them to survive the hostile location they are in. In return, Ōzen asks Rico and Légu to defend themselves for 10 consecutive days. Despite the threat of the terrible monsters that could end the two children’s lives, Ōzen stays in the background to watch their progress.

13) Seto Kaiba and the abuse practiced by his father (Yu-Gi-Oh)

Seto Kaiba is far from having had a quiet childhood. His father, Gozaburo Kaiba, was a ruthless being who tried to harden his son by all means. With this aim he then made him study the business world and the duel of monsters day and night. It’s not shown in the anime, but Yugi’s rival was tied to a desk for months. If he didn’t stay focused, his father would hit him.

This hideous treatment will have served him for at least one cause … At a certain age, Seto Kaiba was so intelligent and ruthless that he managed to take the company back from his father’s hands.

12) Tootsuki Culinary Academy’s training events (Food Wars!)

At Tootsuki Academy you will not learn how to fight, but the art of cooking. The students at this prestigious school, where only 10% have a diploma, have to struggle to get noticed. Sora and his comrades then have to prove themselves after several culinary challenges. Some of them are also punished with permanent expulsion from school.

One of the tests visible in the anime is that each student serves at least 200 dishes in just a few hours.

11) Print by Kōsei Arima’s mother (Your Lie in April)

Saki Kōsei was a professional pianist with a rare disease. Aside from that, coupled with her son’s natural talent for music, she pushed Arima to become a pianist herself. Constantly on the lookout for excellence, Saki eventually went too far … She in particular forced Arima to play for hours and did not hesitate to hit him if he deviated from his instructions.

This rigorous training left deep marks on the young man, who after the death of his mother could no longer touch the piano.

10) Jack Hammer’s (Baki The Grappler) terrible workout

Jack Hammer wanted revenge on his father and literally offered himself up as a victim. To develop his muscles, the fighter trained to hit a punching bag for twelve hours in a row. He did not allow himself to pose, not even to eat or drink. Jack even decided to go further. After meeting Dr. John decides to take super powerful steroids. He will also abuse it, which will damage both his mental and physical health.

9) The Navy methods used by Tanya Von Degurechaff (Saga of Tanya the Evil)

Tanya Von Degurechaff is a particularly tough trainer with her troops. The ruthless commander doesn’t want her soldiers to succeed, and for good reason. Your hidden goal is to lead a peaceful office life. However, his battalion of elite magicians successfully passes its various tests. These are extremely intense and inspired by the “hell week” of the Navy SEAL.

8) the training of the dreaded Saitama (One-Punch Man)

Through his training, Saitama has become powerful enough to defeat any opponent with one blow. But how did he come to such a conclusion? The hero went to work every day: 10 km running, 100 push-ups, 100 sit-ups and 100 squats.

If it seems pretty easy unlike the training of his other anime comrades, his training is much more realistic. And so the viewer can better portray the hardship of such work …

7) Izuku Midoriya and his preparation for One for All (My Hero Academia)

Izuku Midoriya belongs to the 20% of the population without any quirks. He is then chosen by the great superhero All Might to be his successor and gain his powers. Before and in order to prepare his child’s body, Izuku must triumph over arduous training. This consists of lifting heavy things like lifting weights or even cleaning an entire beach with trash.

The boy goes even further by increasing his efforts and exercises. Even so, his body cannot cope with the acquisition of this new strength, and it is not uncommon for him to get injured in the process.

6) Joseph Joestar and the Oil Covered Pillar (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

In order to better control the wave, Lisa Lisa forced Joseph and Caesar to climb onto a column several meters long that was covered with oil. Joseph had one more limitation because he was wearing a mask that regulated his breathing. This marks the beginning of their training to defeat the men of the pillar.

5) The Training of Izumi Curtis (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Izumi Curtis took Edward and Alphonse Eric under her wing. She first forced her to go to the deserted island of Yock for a month, provided only with a knife and a saying to decipher. The rest of the training for the two trainees was also littered with beatings and violence …

Izumi Curtis was inspired by her equally rigorous training. For a month she was forced to survive in icy nature and fight polar bears.

4) The Raising of Guts by an Abusive Father (Berserk)

From the age of six Guts began a mercenary life under the guidance of Gambino, his adoptive father. Then he was trained to wield a heavy sword that was twice his size. This habit will follow him into adulthood.

The boy’s physical training wasn’t the only test he had to overcome. Guts was mistreated by Gambino, who did not hesitate to sell the child’s body as a sex slave …

3) The Long Martial Art Path for Kenichi (Kenichi, the ultimate student)

Some anime devote only an episode or two to training sessions. This is absolutely not the case for Kenichi, the ultimate student. The young Kenichi tries to create his own fighting style. For this he is then obliged to complete rigorous training. First of all, he decides to face and learn from great martial arts masters who are very different from each other.

Then he faces physical challenges like: isolating himself for several days in a trap-filled cave, doing sit-ups with hanging legs and over a fire …

2) Isaac Netero’s 50-year training (Hunter x Hunter)

In Hunter x Hunter, many characters have gone through dangerous training. But her little business is nothing compared to Isaac Netero’s self-training. The man was already an expert in martial arts and made the decision to isolate himself in the mountains for 50 years. His goal: to throw a series of 10,000 strokes every day.

Over time, the duration of the sequence went from 6 p.m. to just one hour. It is therefore an incredible achievement that the martial arts lover achieves. The fruits of his hard work are especially visible in the fight against Meruem.

1) Vegeta’s gravity training (Dragon Ball Z)

Vegeta doesn’t laugh with his training. With the aim of overtaking his rival Son Goku, the Saiyan warrior regularly runs into Bulma’s gravity room. This enables him to conduct sessions under gravity 450 times that of Earth.

The process definitely seems to be bearing fruit, given the increasing power with which the warrior surprises us with each episode.