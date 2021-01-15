Top 13 Most Powerful Dojutsu Used in Manga / Anime

Dojutsu are powerful assets that only certain ninja clans have in their possession. These are hereditary students with simply extraordinary abilities. There are also many conflicts in Naruto that imploded as a result of these techniques and eventually led to their rarity. The fans who adore them then decided to choose between them and rank them according to their power.

13) Dojutsu from Yome

Yome is a young Kunoichi from the hidden village of Suna. She has her own hereditary dojutsu that gives her exceptional eyesight. By dilating her pupils, she can track the movements of her opponents by reflecting light onto tiny drops of water. Thanks to this, it has a field of vision that extends for several tens of kilometers.

However, the use of his dôjutsu is far from perfect. When the water droplets evaporate, Yome can no longer use his technique. This is a particularly debilitating weakness since the young girl has to fight regularly in the desert. In addition, it is particularly sensitive to light attacks. Lightning bombs are then his Achilles heel.

12) Shion’s dojutsu

Shion is the priestess of Demon Land in one of the Naruto Shippuden films. As such, she is born with a very specific dôjutsu. This enables him to see the future, including his own death. Unfortunately, the girl with the purple pupils does not seem to be able to control her own strength, which leads to the fact that she is feared by those around her.

11) Ketsuryûgan

Ketsuryûgan ​​is a hereditary dôjutsu that is only activated in certain members of the Chinoike clan. The power of these incredible red pupils has long been compared to that of the three great dojutsu of the ninja world.

First of all, the ketsuryûgan ​​offers the possibility of using a powerful genjutsu. This illusion puts the enemy in a dream state and makes his mind malleable. Then the owners of this dojutsu can manipulate the iron contained in liquid substances. They can then use their blood as a real combat weapon and manipulate that of their opponent at the same time.

10) Kekkei Genkai from Ranmaru

Ranmaru is an orphan who was born in Kiri village. He is also an apprentice cook at the Echoppe du Curry de la Vie. He has his own dojutsu, which he is the only one to use in the Naruto anime. This gives him powers related to his vision. In particular, he can see far through walls and determine whether a person is still alive. His bright red pupils also allow him to counter genjutsu and also use them to deceive his enemies.

The young man has other skills that are little emphasized in the anime. He would probably be able to read his opponent’s punches or even pass his life energy on to others.

9) Tenseigan

Tenseigan is a dôjutsu that originally belonged to Hamura Ôtsutsuki and was passed on to his descendants. It can also be created by combining the power of an Ôtsutsuki and a byakugan (another dôjutsu).

The power of the Tenseigan gives its owner the ability to attract and repel, which can cause the moon to crash to earth. The user of this dôjutsu can also switch to his chakra mode. In this form he enables access to spheres of truth of various kinds and can then use incredibly destructive techniques.

The Tenseigan can be translated as “eye of reincarnation”. It logically derives its name from its ability to bring everything back to life.

8) Isshiki Dojutsu

Isshiki is part of the main branch of Ôtsutsuki. His dôjutsu has never appeared in the Boruto anime (beware of spoilers).

The power developed by his students is said to be phenomenal, although very little is known about it. However, their power in particular allowed him to hold his own against Naruto and Sasuke, two of the best shinobi in the ninja world.

With his dôjutsu he has the incredible ability to manipulate the size of inorganic matter, in addition to teleporting, absorbing chakras and floating …

7) Jôgan

Jôgan is the name of the dôjutsu that Boruto awakens in his right eye. If he declares himself involuntarily in his childhood, he seems to learn mastery as he grows up.

This disciple allows Boruto to follow the flow of the chakra, which unfortunately never succeeded in awakening the Byakugan. Thanks to this, he can follow the chakra cycle of his opponents and determine the weak points. This dôjutsu, which he appears to be the only master, also offers him the opportunity to see the barriers connecting the dimensions and to determine where the Yomotsu Hirasaka technique (space-time ninjutsu) is used.

6) Sharingan

The Sharingan is a hereditary dojutsu that only wakes up in certain members of the Uchiha clan. It offers its owner an incredible number of its own skills and in this sense is considered one of the three great dôjutsu of the ninja world.

In its primary form, the Sharingan occurs with a single tomoe (comma-shaped pattern). But under the impulse of strong feelings, these students can develop and reach the two or even three tomoe.

The skills of the Sharingan can be divided into two main groups. “Eye of Insight” allows the user of dôjutsu to see chakra flows without disturbance (although it is not as effective as Byakugan). It also provides the ability to read and even copy your opponent’s movements (except for hereditary jutsu).

“The Eye of Hypnosis” allows him to use a whole range of genjutsu (techniques of illusion). At a high level, it is even possible to take full control of a target or even a bijû (tail demon) with a simple glance.

There are also two kinjutsu (prohibited techniques) that can only be used with this dôjutsu. These are the Izanagi (distorts reality for a short time) and the Izanami (catches an opponent in an endless loop). Both of these techniques systematically result in the loss of a Sharingan after use.

5) Byakugan

The Byakugan is the hereditary dôjutsu of the Hyûga clan. He is also considered one of the three great dojutsu in the ninja world. These pupils provide access to a 360-degree field of view, but there is still a blind spot at the level of the neck. This then makes it possible, depending on the user’s degree of control, to see through solid matter and over several kilometers.

Byakugan’s greatest strength remains its ability to perceive chakra flows. In addition, these students make it possible to identify the life points of his opponent very clearly in order to be able to attack them accordingly.

Byakugan’s best users have access to incredible skills. They can then increase the potency of their genjutsu dramatically and read the minds of others.

4) Mangekyô Sharingan

The Mangekyô Sharingan is an advanced form of dojutsu of the Uchiha clan. Only a handful of Sharingan owners manage to reach this stage. To gain access to it, it is necessary to witness the death of someone close to your heart.

Each student of the Mangekyô Sharingan offers its owner a unique secret technique. Itachi’s left student allowed him to use Tsukuyomi (distorts the opponent’s time perception) while his right student allowed him access to amaterasu (eternal black flames). The combination of the two also gave him the opportunity to call Susanô (a protective giant).

Other dôjutsu users have access to very different jutsu, such as kamui from obito (spatio-temporal technique) or kotoamatsukami from shisui (gentjutsu of mind control). In all of these people, excessive use of these students inexorably leads to blindness.

3) Eternal Mangekyô Sharingan

The Eternal Mangekyô Sharingan is the rarest form of Uchiha Dôjutsu. To be honest, only two people got access to it over the course of the manga: Sasuke and Madara. To obtain such pupils it is necessary to implant the Mangekyô Sharingan in someone who already has it.

During this transplant, the two students merge and provide access to new techniques, taking into account the old ones already in place. From this point on, the Dojutsu is no longer subject to the same counterparts as the Mangekyo Sharingan. The user can then use their pupils freely without risking becoming blind over time.

2) Gutter Sharingan

The Rinne Sharingan is the original form of the Rinnegan and the Sharingan. This incredibly powerful dojutsu is often in the shape of a third eye. It allows you to harness the power of Sharingan and launch Tsukuyomi Infinite (a genjutsu that plunges the whole world into an illusion).

This particular student also grants the ability to teleport and travel in parallel dimensions. His only caveat seems to be his weakness in the face of the Nine Tailed Demons Chakra and Rinnegan.

1) Rinnegan

The Rinnegan is considered to be the most powerful dojutsu in the Naruto universe. These students are so rare that many thought they were just legends. They are also part of the three great dôjutsu.

Whoever masters these disciples receives immeasurable power. He is then able to master all the techniques of the ninja world and to have access to the jutsu of rikudô. He can then use Rinne Tensei (power of reincarnation of the dead) and summon and control Gedô Mazo (vessel of the demon with ten tails).

Like Nagato, the owner of the Rinnegan accesses the technique of the 6 bodies of bread, which gives each of them a different power: Gakidô (absorbs the chakra), Tendô (attraction / repulsion force), Chikushôdô (conjures animals) giants) …