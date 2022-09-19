Population and development often go hand in hand in the very same way that population growth and the potential for future economic growth do. As such, some of the largest cities in the United States are also the most populated.

Below, you’ll find a list of the 10 most populated cities in the United States. Along with their most recently recorded population, you’ll find other relevant facts, including the median age, median household income, and estimated home/condo values. Knowing these figures makes it easy to see what cities are the most and least affordable. Note: all figures are from 2021 unless otherwise indicated.

1. New York

Population: 8.5 million

8.5 million Population Change Since 2020: -3.8%

-3.8% Median Age: 36.9 years

36.9 years Median Household Income: $67,046

$67,046 Median Value of Owner-Occupied Housing Units: $635,200

$635,200 Nicknames: The Big Apple, The City that Never Sleeps, The Melting Pot

The Big Apple, The City that Never Sleeps, The Melting Pot Prominent Tourist Attractions: Statue of Liberty, Empire State Building, Central Park, Broadway, Times Square

2. Los Angeles

Population: 3.9 million

3.9 million Population Change Since 2020: -1%

-1% Median Age: 35.9 years

35.9 years Median Household Income: $65,290

$65,290 Median Value of Owner-Occupied Housing Units: $670,700

$670,700 Nicknames: L.A., La-La Land, City of Angels

L.A., La-La Land, City of Angels Prominent Tourist Attractions: Hollywood, Griffith Observatory, Sunset Boulevard

3. Chicago

Population: 2.7 million

2.7 million Population Change Since 2020: -1.8%

-1.8% Median Age: 34.8 years

34.8 years Median Household Income: $62,097

$62,097 Median Value of Owner-Occupied Housing Units: $267,600

$267,600 Nicknames: The Windy City, City of Big Shoulders, The Second City

The Windy City, City of Big Shoulders, The Second City Prominent Tourist Attractions: Millennium Park, Willis Tower, Navy Pier

According to the Census Bureau, the estimated population of the U.S. in 2021 was 331.9 million.

4. Houston

Population: 2.3 million

2.3 million Population Change Since 2020: -0.6%

-0.6% Median Age: 33.3 years

33.3 years Median Household Income: $53,600

$53,600 Median Value of Owner-Occupied Housing Units: $186,800

$186,800 Nicknames: Space City, H-Town, The Big Heart

Space City, H-Town, The Big Heart Prominent Tourist Attractions: Space Center, Hermann Park, Houston Zoo

5. Phoenix

Population: 1.6 million

1.6 million Population Change Since 2020: +1%

+1% Median Age: 33.9 years

33.9 years Median Household Income: $60,914

$60,914 Median Value of Owner-Occupied Housing Units: $250,800

$250,800 Nicknames: Valley of the Sun, The Valley

Valley of the Sun, The Valley Prominent Tourist Attractions: Desert Botanical Garden, Papago Park, South Mountain Park and Preserve

6. Philadelphia

Population: 1.6 million

1.6 million Population Change Since 2020: -2%

-2% Median Age: 34.6 years

34.6 years Median Household Income: $49,127

$49,127 Median Value of Owner-Occupied Housing Units: $171,600

$171,600 Nicknames: The City of Brotherly Love, The Birthplace of America, The Quaker City

The City of Brotherly Love, The Birthplace of America, The Quaker City Prominent Tourist Attractions: Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Philadelphia Museum of Art

7. San Antonio

Population: 1.5 million

1.5 million Population Change Since 2020: +1.2%

+1.2% Median Age: 33.8 years

33.8 years Median Household Income: $53,420

$53,420 Median Value of Owner-Occupied Housing Units: $156,700

$156,700 Nicknames: Alamo City, Countdown City, River City

Alamo City, Countdown City, River City Prominent Tourist Attractions: The Alamo, San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio Missions National Historical Par

Tokyo is the world’s most populated city with more than 37 million people, followed by New Delhi (29.4 million) and Shanghai (26.3 million).

8. San Diego

Population: 1.4 million

1.4 million Population Change Since 2020: -0.3%

-0.3% Median Age: 35.2 years

35.2 years Median Household Income: $83,454

$83,454 Median Value of Owner-Occupied Housing Units: $629,500

$629,500 Nicknames: America’s Finest City, City in Motion, Silicon Beach

America’s Finest City, City in Motion, Silicon Beach Prominent Tourist Attractions: Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, USS Midway Museum

9. Dallas

Population: 1.3 million

1.3 million Population Change Since 2020: -1.2%

-1.2% Median Age: 32.9 years

32.9 years Median Household Income: $54,747

$54,747 Median Value of Owner-Occupied Housing Units: $208,700

$208,700 Nicknames: City of Hate, D-Town, The Metroplex

City of Hate, D-Town, The Metroplex Prominent Tourist Attractions: The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Klyde Warren Park, The Dallas World Aquarium

10. San Jose

Population: 1 million

1 million Population Change Since 2020: -3%

-3% Median Age: 37.1 years

37.1 years Median Household Income: $117,324

$117,324 Median Value of Owner-Occupied Housing Units: $925,800

$925,800 Nicknames: The Capital of Silicon Valley, San Jo,

The Capital of Silicon Valley, San Jo, Prominent Tourist Attractions: San José Museum of Art, California’s Great America, Computer History Museum

Recent Demographic Trends in U.S. Cities

The last several years has seen some changes in demographics and migration trends in and out of large American cities. COVID-19, for example, created a work-at-home culture that has allowed city residents to move to the suburbs an beyond without having to commute as much as before. Many tech companies have kept their work-from-home policies even as vaccination and immunity has largely decreased the severity of COVID. Other companies are switching to hybrid models that allow for some time in the office.

Thus, after more than a decade of steady population growth, large cities like New York, L.A., and Chicago have seen their populations drop modestly since 2020. Cities that did see continued growth tended be those more affordable cities located in warmer Sun-Belt climates in the South such as Phoenix. San Antonio, Jacksonville, and Ft. Worth.

What Are the Largest Cities in the U.S. by Population? The largest cities by population in the United States are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, Dallas, and San Jose.

What Is the Largest City in the U.S.? New York is the largest city in the U.S. by population. It had a population of more than 8.8 million, according to 2020 census figures.

What Is the Biggest City in the U.S. by Area? The largest city by area in the United States is Sitka, Alaska. The city spans 2,874 square miles of incorporated area.

The Bottom Line

While the size of a city’s population may point to its economic strength and growth, there are other factors that may affect just how attractive it may be to potential residents. For instance, the cost of living can vary drastically. Cities like New York, Los Angeles, and San Diego are very costly. On the other hand, our research has found that Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, and Dallas are among the most affordable big cities based on median household income relative to the median household/condo cost.