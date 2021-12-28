Top 10 hottest series in 2022

The year 2021 is drawing to a close and it is time to take a look at the series that await us in 2022. And watch out, it’s hard, very, very difficult. The proof with these top 10!

10 / The Time Traveler’s Wife (HBO)

After British screenwriter Steven Moffat wrote and produced the best seasons of Doctor Who and created the Sherlock series for the BBC, he is working on an HBO adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s SF novel The Time Traverler’s Wife. The love story between Henry and Clare, interrupted by time travel, should be very ambitious and very appealing to fans of Doctor Who.

9 / Vikings: Walhalla (Netflix)

As one of the most popular series of the last decade, Vikings will be eligible for its spin-off: Vikings: Valhalla. The series revolves around new legendary warriors, including Leif Erikson, and will be released on Netflix on February 25, 2022. It already has a first trailer that makes us very excited to discover it.

8 / willow (Disney +)

A cult piece from the late 1980s, Willow is one of the best Ron Howards films. The fantasy film, written by George Lucas, will receive the title of its sequel in 2022 in the form of a series that will appear on Disney +. Not much is known about the plot, but the nostalgia and curiosity only excite our impatience.

7 / Moon Knight (Disney +)

Of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe series we look forward to in 2022, Moon Knight is certainly the one we are looking forward to the most. It must be said that the superhero is one of the most interesting in the Marvel universe and he is embodied by one of the best actors of his generation: the gigantic Oscar Isaac (Inside Llewyn Davis, Dune). Especially since the first pictures that will be broadcast during Disney + Day are particularly tempting!

6 / Star Wars: Andor (Disney +)

After the immense success of Rogue One: a Star Wars Story, the announcement of a series based on the character of Cassian Andor, the character of Diego Luna in the film, immediately piqued our interest. With a length of 12 episodes, the series will be a prequel to the 2016 film. Another reason to wait for this series planned for 2022: Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl, Breaking The Waves, Avengers) and Fiona Shaw (Harry Potter, kill Eve).

5 / Wednesday (Netflix)

As a spin-off from The Addams Family, this is the first series (in full) to be directed by legendary filmmaker Tim Burton (Sleepy Hollow, Les Noces funèbres). As a great lover of a certain Gothic cinema, the brilliant American director should find an impressive playground in this Netflix series on which he can express his macabre, poetic and nostalgic visions.

4 / Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney +)

Obi-Wan Kenobi, the third Star Wars live-action series after The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, is the dream of all fans of the universe created by George Lucas. It must be said that the series will mark the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to their roles of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker 17 years after the release of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. With the promise of a new fight at the head between the two old friends.

3 / The Last of Us (HBO)

Having shaped the world of video games, The Last Of Us should have had a profound impact on the world of television series too. And the least we can say is that HBO used the funds to completely please fans of the two Naughty Dog games. First and foremost, Neil Druckmann, who created the video games, is responsible for the adaptation of the series to the big screen, in collaboration with Craig Mazin, to whom we owe the Chernobyl series. Then legendary composer Gustavo Santaolalla returns for the series’ soundtrack after sublimating that of video games. After all, the cast offers two particularly talented headliners: Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones, Kingsman) and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones, His Dark Materials).

2 / House of the Dragon (HBO)

After the immense success of Game of Thrones, it was only natural that HBO began producing a spin-off of the work of George RR Martin; House of the Dragon is the first of them. Based on the book Fire and Blood, the series will trace the history of the Targaryen dynasty and focus on the bloody episode “The Dance of the Dragons” in particular. A first teaser appeared at the beginning of the year. As a reminder, the series is co-created by Miguel Sapochnik, who we know has directed some of the best episodes of Game of Thrones (The Battle of the Bastards, The Battle of Winterfell) and is personally overseen by George RR Martin !

1 / The Lord of the Rings (Prime VIDEO)

While there is still no official title, the series from the universe of JRR Tolkien is without a doubt the one we’re looking forward to the most. It is already considered the most expensive series in history and will tell, among other things, the fame and downfall of Nùménor. The series already has a release date: December 2, 2022.

