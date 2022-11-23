Top 10 highest-earning Clash Royale players in the world

Conflict Royale, a real-time technique sport, was launched by Supercell on March 2, 2016. Since then, the title has loved nice success over the previous seven years in income and an ever-increasing participant base. The writer has hosted many main and regional esports tournaments.

A number of gamers have made their names from the title by displaying excellent performances at its occasions. This text will take a look at the highest ten esports gamers who’ve made big quantities of cash from Conflict Royale tournaments.

10 highest-earning gamers in Conflict Royale

10) MusicMaster – $90K

MusicMaster hails from the US and has retired from the Conflict Royale Esports scene. He earned round $90,000 in prize cash from two tournaments. He was the runner-up within the Crown Championship World Finals 2017, a $400K LAN occasion in London, the place he was awarded $90K in prize cash. He was topped champion of the International Collection North America 2017 Fall and took house the prize cash of $15K.

9) Line – $94.5K

South Korean star Line at present performs for TALON and has been competing in Conflict Royale esports for greater than 4 years. He claimed the fourth spot within the 2021 World Finals and obtained $55K in prize cash. He received the $20K winner’s prize in CR League 2021 Season 2 and the $14.5K winner’s prize in NTWC 2020 Finals.

8) Airsurfer – $101.5K

Jack McHugh, aka Airsurfer, is an American CR esports participant who grabbed sixth place within the 2022 World Finals and took a money prize of $50K. He completed second within the NTWC 2020 Finals and third within the 2021 CR League Season 2. He has additionally received a number of third-party tournaments and is at present a member of Misfits Gaming.

7) SanBox – $131.6K

Son Heung-Min, often called SanBox, is a South Korean professional and performs for the favored North American group Tribe Gaming. He not too long ago earned $50K after securing fifth place within the World Finals this yr. He was in twelfth place within the 2021 World Finals and took $30K in prize cash.

6) LucasXGamer – $130K

Lucas Vinicius Batista Rocha, famously often called LucasXGamer, is a Brazilian participant who got here ninth and seventeenth within the earlier two World Finals, getting $30K and $15K prize cash, respectively. He was in fourth place within the 2020 Conflict Royale World Finals and obtained $40K. Lucas additionally received the fifth and sixth seasons of the 2021 League and was awarded $20K in every occasion.

5) SergioRamos – $163,250

Sergio Eduardo Ramos, a veteran Mexican star, has received a number of contests, together with the 2017 Crown Championship World Finals. He has beforehand performed for fashionable organizations Nova Esports and SK Gaming. Sergio at present performs for Chivas Esports. He has claimed greater than 5 trophies between 2017 and 2019.

4) Samuel Bassotto – $164.5K

The Brazilian star ranks fourth on this listing after buying the third spot within the 2022 World Finals and receiving $80K in prize cash. Samuel carried out exceptionally properly this yr, as he took ninth place within the 2021 iteration of the World Finals. He was beforehand part of well-known organizations like paiN Gaming, Fanatic, and Spacestation Gaming.

3) Morten – $199.6K

Morten Mehmert, a well-known esports athlete from Germany, has competed within the earlier 4 Conflict Royale World Finals, which reveals how constant he’s. The 21-year-old star secured the second spot within the 2020 and 2022 World Finals, whereas he secured third and fifth within the 2019 and 2021 Finals.

2) Mugi – $305.5K

The 18-year-old Japanese star Mugi wants no introduction within the Conflict Royale esports scene, as he has clinched many competitions. Within the 2021 World Finals, he was the topped champion of the mega occasion, getting $200K in prize cash. He is part of the favored Japanese group Loopy Raccoon and has earned greater than $300K total previously 5 years.

1) Mohamed Gentle – $502K

The favored Egyptian famous person and present world champion, Mohamed Gentle, gained huge recognition inside two years after showcasing extraordinary performances in a number of main occasions. He has emerged victorious in additional than 20 tournaments (together with third-party occasions), which reveals how expert he’s.

Regardless of shedding his first match in opposition to KK within the 2022 Conflict Royale World Finals, he lifted the trophy emphatically and was awarded $250K in prize cash. For the second time in a row, he was nominated for the Esports Cell Participant 2022.



