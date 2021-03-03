Top 10 best post-apocalyptic films of all time

There are aspects of 2020 that remind us of the most famous post-apocalyptic films and series. At the beginning of March 2021, we therefore felt it made sense to make the top 10 best apocalyptic films of all time. To do this, we scanned many review sites, examined the reviews of the films in question, and here is the result. I hope this gives you some ideas for next weekend.

10) I’m a Legend (2007)

A film that we no longer present! The legend of Je suis une (I am a legend in the original version) takes place in 2009. Doctor Alice Krippin finds what appears to be a working cancer vaccine. Unfortunately, following human error, the vaccine leaves the laboratory and kills many people on earth. One last hope is Doctor Robert Neville (played by Will Smith), who is immunized against the “Krippin Virus” and has a great deal of knowledge in virology.

9) 28 days later (2002)

Banned from children under 16, this film tells the story of Jim, a courier who wakes up in the hospital after an accident that left him in a coma. 28 days earlier, three animal welfare officers broke into a laboratory to deliver monkeys to be subjected to scientific experiments. The primates, animated by an uncontrollable rage, pounce on their rescuers and bite them. The “anger” virus is then released into the population. Jim discovers a completely different world.

8) wall-e (2008)

WALL-E is a post-apocalyptic animated film that still got the very (very) honorable score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. We follow the story of a cubic robot called WALL-E who is supposed to clean the earth of its debris. Over the years the other robots stop working, but not WALL-E, who even falls in love with another robot called EVE. His fate will then change.

7) green sun (1999)

The story of Soleil Vert (Soylent Green in the original version) takes place in 2022 in a very polluted and overcrowded city in New York. The shortage of food is causing the authorities to produce artificial and industrial foods designed by the Soylent company. When a certain Simonson dies, a privileged rich person who spins around the high spheres, detective Thorn and Professor “Sol” Roth are made to investigate his disappearance, as suddenly as it is strange. However, the leaders will not leave them idle.

6) mad max 2: the challenge (1981)

In the future, oil reserves will be exhausted and there will be chaos. Max Rockatansky, a former police officer, travels the streets of this land where anarchy reigns and where the law of the fittest is the only law that is respected. He is accompanied by his Australian cattle dog as his only travel companion.

5) mad max: Anger Street (2015)

Max Rockatansky (this time played by Tom Hardy) walks behind the wheel of his car in a ruined world where sects, gangs and clans meet to win gasoline and water. An important local clan is under the command of Immortan Joe, who has several wives (sex slaves at his mercy). Furiosa, one of his followers, flees with his wives. The immortal Joe then goes in search of them, and despite himself Max is drawn into this story.

4) Planet of the Apes (1968)

Planet of the Apes is the very first film in the Planet of the Apes franchise. The story follows Captain George Taylor, an astronaut who landed on an unknown planet in 1972. He and his two lieutenants, John Landon and Thomas Dodge, are confronted with evolved apes that dominate the planet.

3) The Sons of Man (2006)

Children of Men is a film in French in which people will no longer be able to have children in the near future. The youngest person, nicknamed “Baby Diego” and aged 18, is murdered. At the same time, a group that the government presents as terrorists, called “Les Poissons”, is fighting for the rights of immigrants. Theo Faron, a former political activist turned office worker, is about to meet Kee, who happens to be … pregnant. His fate will change right now.

2) The Road (2009)

La Route (The Road in French) presents us with a land devastated by a catastrophe in which plants and animals are gradually disappearing. A man (Viggo Mortensen) and his little son (Kodi Smit) want to go south to avoid another icy winter. On the deserted streets, however, the barbarity is terrible. Father and son will try to get off this journey alive, which promises to be particularly dangerous.

1) the army of 12 monkeys (1995)

The army of the 12 monkeys (12 monkeys in the original version) presents us with a conspiracy from the year 2035. A deadly virus decimated 5 billion people in 1996 and forced the rest of the population to live underground to avoid possible contamination. To find cures, scientists are sending prisoners back in time to gather information about the non-mutated form of the virus. James Cole, who is considered antisocial, is the prisoner who was abandoned in 1996. If he successfully fulfills his mission, he will be pardoned.

Obviously, these top 10 (short but intense) are missing some very big names in post-apocalyptic films like The Snowfall, Mad Max, Shawn of the Dead (in a funnier genre), and other great films of this type. Even so, here you are with the top 10 best rated and most popular films on average. Would you like to find out in a similar article what post-apocalyptic films can be interesting right now on Netflix? We’ll let you take the following poll and do so based on your votes. If you want to keep the momentum going, you can also take our personality test to find out how long you can survive in a post-apocalyptic universe.