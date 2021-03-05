In a previous article, we suggested reviewing the 10 best RPG games over the past five years. We could have done the same thing in this article, but it seemed more interesting to cover the 10 best MMORPGs of all time, rather than the last five years, given the titles that have recently been released. The classification you want to read was created by the metacritical rating system. The website is a rating aggregator that averages all ratings of MMORPGs in recent years before they are rated. We therefore invite you to discover the top 10 best MMORPGs of all time without further ado.

10) City of Heroes (85/100)

City of Heroes is an MMORPG released in France in 2005 and closed in 2012. The game consisted of missions from NPCs, and the writing of these missions was very reminiscent of the world of comics. You played a superhero in an American city and he was divided into different zones that can be accessed depending on your level. City of Heroes was characterized by a lack of loot and an openly friendly community. It was pretty easy to find a group to browse the game with and join super groups or coalitions to meet on a single chat channel.

9) Eve Online (85/100)

EVE Online (whose hint you can see that there is a mix of the game and its expansions) is an MMORPG released in 2003 that takes place in space. The game has gained a solid reputation for interacting with players thanks to its size and complexity. The game allows players to engage in an unplanned economic competition where wars and political tricks take place.

8) Everquest (85/100)

EverQuest is an MMORPG that was released in March 1999. In order to play, one had to purchase the game and get a paid monthly subscription. The game takes place in an imaginary world of hero fantasy in three dimensions, called Norrath. To advance in the game you will have to face monsters to collect money, items and experience. As you gain experience, you will unlock new skill levels. The virtual world to be explored is huge and it is possible to join a guild or build a fairly extensive social network.

7) Star Wars: the Old Republic (85/100)

Star Wars: The Old Republic (often abbreviated as SWTOR) is an MMORPG that was released for Windows on December 20, 2011. The story takes place in the Star Wars Extended Universe, 300 years after the events of the Knights of the Old Republic. Customizing his character, and the fact that he can have NPC companions, allows players to take many different actions in different situations. Each character also gets its own spaceship. Space battles follow the logic of a tunnel gunner, that is, the ship can only be moved along a certain axis, and the players can use the cannons at the same time. However, the actual direction of the ship or even its speed cannot be controlled.

6) Lord of the Rings online (86/100)

The Lord of the Rings Online is an MMORPG directly inspired by the universe we love so much. The MMORPG, released in 2007, has made a name for itself over time thanks to the numerous expansions (The Mines of Moria, The Siege of the Black Forest, L’Essor d’Isengard, Les Cavaliers du Rohan, Helm’s), Deep, Mordor, Minas Morgul). The player can choose his character from the six races of the Free Peoples, namely men, dwarves, elves, hobbits, high elves and the Béornids. Players can progress on their own, but the game really cares about several. To complete the most dangerous tasks, players can collect up to six. In raids it is sometimes possible to be up to 24 players. The 86/100 rating was obtained through Metacritic by combining the ratings of all extensions. Middle earth is waiting for you.

5) Fantasy star online (89/100)

Phantasy Star Online is an MMORPG released in Europe on Dreamcast in 2001. Later on, gamers would consider the game more hack and slash, but it is still recognized as an MMORPG today. The story of the game explains the Coral2 project, a very extensive evacuation project to find a habitable planet. Humanity will settle on Ragol, another planet. Unfortunately, evil beings who are endowed with monstrous powers also live on this planet. As a player, you have to overcome these monsters. The planet is divided into four levels. At the end of each level, you have to defeat a creature to advance to the next. Your character can also level up based on their experience and thus gain more strength, health, defense, evasion, magical strength and accuracy.

4) Guild Wars (89/100)

Some would argue that Guild Wars isn’t actually an MMORPG, but rather a CORPG, but it is still viewed as an MMORPG by as many characters as possible. It is an MMORPG that differs from its competitors in certain ways, such as the fact that the game encourages competition between players. Guild Wars also has a special quest system. Above all, the connection is established via a local server per continent. However, it is also possible to travel to international areas to meet players from all over the world. Teamwork is privileged and the game is based on titles that you can acquire based on the achievements achieved.

3) Guild Wars 2 (90/100)

Guild Wars 2 is an MMORPG that was released in 2012. The game’s gameplay differs from that of Guild Wars. In fact, most of the game no longer takes place in instantiated zones, but in a vast, persistent world. This allows you to fight in an open environment while meeting other players. The press gave the game a very good reception when it was released. Players generally like the game’s chain system, where the player is offered a choice of actions. A dragon is coming, what are you doing? Are you running away, waiting for them to arrive, or putting yourself in an attack position? The choice is yours when playing Guild Wars 2!

2) Final Fantasy XIV (91/100)

The Final Fantasy XIV online game was grossly poorly rated when it was released in 2010, but the game’s additions have helped make it a lot better. On the other hand, since the game’s expansions are highly rated, here’s an overall game rating that includes the expansions. This MMORPG shows the world of Hydaelyn and more precisely the Eorzea region. The game takes place when a conquering empire threatens Eorzea. Players can interact with each other and with the environment. After character creation, the game begins in one of three city-states, depending on the selected starting class.

1) World of Warcraft (93/100)

World of Warcraft (WoW) is an MMORPG that was released in 2004. Again, you will find an overall rating including the game and its expansions. You know, WoW is an extremely popular MMORPG that takes place in the world of Azeroth. The game has successfully synthesized many ideas found in various MMORPGs and made it a unique MMORPG with the elements perfected over time.