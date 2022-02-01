Top 10 best female villains to have ever appeared in anime

If anime has taught us anything, it’s that you have to beware of looks. Under an angelic face he can hide a true monster of cruelty. Yes, not all women are as sweet and kind as they appear in the anime. Some of them have really bad backgrounds. They kill, torture and show great sadism. In their field, anime’s great female villains have nothing to envy to their male counterparts. Find out how mesmerizing they are with our 10 best female villains to ever appear in anime.

For the order of this ranking, we base the opinion of fans collected on several forums and online sites. Therefore, this top in no way reflects the opinion of the editors.

#10 Lize Kamishiro (Tokyo Ghoul)

Lize Kamishiro was considered one of the most dangerous ghouls in Tokyo. Known by the alias “Glutton”, Lize was considered a major threat during her lifetime due to the enormous amount of human flesh she ate.

She used her charms to lure in her prey like she tried to do with Ken Kaneki. Wherever she went, Lize caused a downright bloodbath. Absolutely nothing seemed to oppose him.

#9 The Witch Queen (Black Clover)

This powerful and unruly queen is the ruler of the witch forest and the mother of all witches. She is a formidable foe who does not hesitate to use manipulation and cruel techniques to achieve her goals.

This woman hates men and imperfection in general. His ability to predict the future caused him to transform into a vain and uncompromising creature. The Witch Queen wields blood magic, capable of great deeds.

#8 Annie Leonhart (Attack on Titan)

If Attack on Titan drives fans crazy every week, it’s because the anime features twists you can’t see anywhere else. Annie Leonhart played a central role for many of them in Season 1.

Fans literally jumped off their couch when they found out that Annie was actually the Female Titan. Single-handedly, the warrior Mahr managed to put the army of heaven to flight. Even in her human form, Annie possesses impressive abilities. She is a melee specialist.

#7 Lust (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

While many homunculi reflect the sin attributed to them, lust (whose name can be translated as “lust”) seems to be an exception to the rule. She takes no pleasure in seducing men.

In Fullmetal Alchemist, Lust prefers torturing people as she feels no compassion towards them. She is a particularly vicious and sadistic manipulator. She is also very good at fighting. Among other things, Lust can stretch out his fingers to slice his opponents.

#6 Himiko Toga (My Hero Academy)

Himiko Toga is arguably the craziest character in My Hero Academia. When she becomes interested in a person, she becomes obsessed with them. Himiko then desperately tries to stab that person and drink their blood.

His Metamorphosis Quirk allows him to take on the appearance of his victims. The way he uses it is pretty creepy, although it’s very useful for the League of Villains. Himiko always smiles even when she kills. That makes her a particularly confusing villain.

#5 Isabella (The Promised Neverland)

At the beginning of The Promised Neverland, Isabella came across as an adorable director of an orphanage. But she secretly sold children from Grace Field House to use as food for demons.

If she did, it was only to avoid the same fate befalling her. It’s nonetheless a despicable act that left fans chilling when they found out about it. Twisted and frighteningly intelligent, Isabella is the kind of villain you wouldn’t expect at first glance.

#4 Daki (Demon Slayer)

Warning, this section of the leaderboard may contain spoilers if you haven’t seen the Pleasure Quarter Arc from the Demon Slayer anime.

As the 6th Upper Moon, Daki is among the most feared demons in the Demon Slayer universe. In the entertainment district, she uses her position as an oiran (high-ranking prostitute) to her advantage to devour her customers.

Sadistic and handsome, Daki is a fearsome creature who defends herself with her obis (kimono sash). Her turbulent past, the childish aspect of her personality, and the relationship she shares with her brother make her an exciting villain to follow in anime.

#3 Junko Enoshima (Danganronpa)

Junko Enoshima is the “Elite High School Girl of Despair” and the one responsible for the organized murders between the students in the Danganronpa series. She is also given the title of “Ultimate Fashinosta” at Hope’s Peak Academy as she was once a famous model.

Junko Enoshima has an unstable personality. This young girl is as ruthless as she is sadistic. She has one goal in life: to plunge the world into utter despair.

#2 Medusa Gorgon (Soul Eater)

Medusa Gorgon, also known as Dr. Medusa, was Shibusen’s caring nurse. In reality, she was also a powerful witch who planned terrible designs. Among other things, she wanted to study black blood and the release of the Kishin.

Medusa has great intelligence and impressive adaptability. She is also a particularly cruel woman. She sees everyone as a stepping stone to the success of her experiences. She will not hesitate to use her child as an instrument that will allow her to give life to her desires.

#1 Esdeath (Akagame Ga Kill!)

Esdeath is a high ranking General of the Empire. She is considered the most powerful wife of the latter and has already proven that she single-handedly defeated an army of 40,000 soldiers. To defend himself, Esdeath uses a long fencing sword as well as ice powers, harnessed thanks to Demonic Elixir.

A great sadist, Esdeath makes her enemies endure a thousand sufferings. Torture is one of his favorite pastimes. She has absolutely no regrets about taking her own life. Paradoxically, she is extremely attentive and considerate of her subordinates.

We have reached the bottom of this ranking. Tell us in the comments which of these awesome villains do you think is the best to have ever appeared in an anime?