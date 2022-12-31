Top 10 AI Articles From 2022 To Pump Up Your AI Leadership Skills In 2023

Dr. Cindy Gordon’s 2022 High Musings from her articles to learn/replicate upon in 2023. Glad New 12 months … [+] Greetings. getty

Nicely it’s New 12 months’s eve, December, thirty first, and solely twelve hours earlier than midnight and I’m penning this closing article. I made a decision that I might overview all my Forbes articles and rank them based mostly on the variety of views, so for those who solely have ten articles on AI to learn within the NY, I hope that these musings will encourage you to advance your information of AI and management – as all of us have a lot work to do to construct a extra sustainable, non-public and moral AI world.

#1 – Human Inhabitants And A Know-how Innovation That Will Blow Your Thoughts – This text discusses the decline of the human inhabitants world-wide and introducing a thoughts blowing synthetic womb lab from EctoLife, an innovation designed to deal with the issue. Even Elon Musk states that is doubtless an excellent factor. Learn the article and resolve for your self?

#2 – Driverless Automobiles And AI Ethics – This text discusses the significance of AI Ethics in advancing the driverless automotive trade. Manufacturing firms might want to suppose onerous about rule logic and acknowledge completely different international locations have completely different moral lenses on who ought to stay or not in a state of affairs the place the driverless automotive should decide.

#3 – Why Physics Has Relevancy To AI And Constructing AI Management – This text is a complete overview of complexity science and spatial dynamics in understanding AI patterns and identifies the significance of management constructing elevated AI Literacy to steer successfully to modernize their organizations. Phrases related to AI are outlined with examples to advance management information. This text is a part of a serious collection on The AI Mind Belief which explores all the foremost information domains in AI {that a} C Stage or Board Director ought to study to enhance their private digital literacy on AI. The entire record of AI Mind Belief abilities could be discovered right here.

#4- Will 2023 Be The 12 months That Open AI’s ChatGPT3 Breaks Free? – This text discusses the innovation of ChatGPT3, a conversational chat bot platform that may advance generative AI and the way forward for conversations between man and machine. Examples of functions each in enterprise and in client utilization are profiled.

#5 – Worker Happiness, A Main Indicator of Profitability And Productiveness – This text dives deep into the worldwide analysis from each the Distress Index, and the Happiness Report, displaying the rising decline of worker happiness and identifies MoodInsights, an answer being utilized by Purolator centered on rising well being, security with a robust deal with mindfulness – happiness as a basis for worker retention and elevated productiveness. Different firms like Google, Lulu Lemon are additionally profiled.

#6 – AI In Well being Care Makes Our World More healthy – This text outlines modern well being care functions utilizing AI, from robotic surgeons to illness predictions and so forth., to make a more healthy and extra sustainable world. Market dynamics on well being care progress charges are additionally mentioned.

#7 Advancing AI In Telecom: The place Are You In Your Modernization Technique? – This text discusses the event of AI within the telecommunications trade, offering examples of AI Innovation and in addition identifies questions for board administrators and C – ranges to replicate upon of their AI telecom technique developments?

#8 Advancing AI Telematics In The Transportation And Logistics Trade – This text discusses how telematics are utilizing AI to modernize the transportation and logistics provide chains. Corporations like Descartes, and GeoTab are highlighted, in addition to others. Board Director and CIO questions are outlined to speak stalk of the place leaders are in advancing AI Telematics of their working fashions.

#9 The Future Of Gross sales And The Pervasiveness Of Know-how – This text appears on the position of Synthetic Intelligence is having in re-shaping pre-sales to publish gross sales actions. Main firms forward of the change curve are highlighted, together with Purolator who’s utilizing AI in gross sales, buyer providers and in profitability analytics. Analysis from Dr. Karen Peesker can be highlighted from her management in advancing digital literacy in gross sales professionals from her current convention bringing teachers throughout North America to discover the altering realities of gross sales training working in a much more digital and buyer intelligence world.

#10 Why Company Function And AI Ethics Should Be A management And Danger Administration Precedence – This text defines company function and explores its that means from an AI Ethics perspective. It is a 5 half weblog collection on company function and AI Ethics to assist firms methods in AI alignment with company function.

Wishing you all a joyous Glad New 12 months as 2023 will quickly be right here. Please make sure you follow #ResponsibleAI and #AIforGood – as this have to be a constant management mantra to make sure that as leaders all of us be sure that AI improvements are persistently aligned with moral AI practices. We are going to see many optimistic 2023 AI Legislative developments which is most encouraging.

See you all in 2023 – I can hardly wait.