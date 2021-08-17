Toothbrush Manufacturing Plant Project Report, Industry Trends, Machinery Requirements, Cost and Revenue, Business Plan, Raw Materials, 2021-2026 | Syndicated Analytics

A toothbrush represents one of the most common types of oral care items used for removing debris from the mouth to keep it germ-free. It is usually an instrument with a handle and a small brush fitted on it, which can clean teeth, gums, and tongue.

Interdental brush, end-tuft brush, electric brush, chewable toothbrush, ecological toothbrush, etc., are popularly used varieties of toothbrushes. These products are used as personal care items for maintaining oral hygiene and keeping teeth healthy.

The growing awareness among individuals towards oral health care and hygiene is primarily driving the global toothbrush market. Moreover, the rising number of incidences of various oral-related diseases, such as tooth decay, orodental trauma, periodontal diseases, oral cancer, noma, etc., is further contributing to the market growth.

The wide presence of unhealthy lifestyles and improper eating habits, including the increased consumption of sugary foods, tobacco, alcohol, etc., are also propelling the product demand.

Furthermore, the expansion of retail infrastructural facilities and the growing number of dental clinics and hospitals are catalyzing the demand for toothbrushes.

Besides this, the introduction of technologically advanced electric toothbrushes with unique pressure sensors for effective brushing is anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecasted period.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally, and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

