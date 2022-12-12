‘Too old to work in China:’ 50-yr-old flight attendant learns new languages to land foreign airline job

A Chinese language flight attendant is being lauded on-line for working laborious to enhance herself and securing a job at a world airline at age 50.

The lady, surnamed Hu, misplaced her earlier job at Norwegian Air Shuttle final 12 months following a “firm restructuring,” reported South China Morning Publish.

Since Chinese language airways don’t settle for cabin crew candidates over the age of 40, Hu labored on bettering her English and learning Finnish to organize to use to overseas airways.

After receiving a number of provides from completely different airways, Hu has been employed at an unnamed airline for eight months.

In a video that has since gone viral on Weibo, Hu shared her secrets and techniques to dealing with the calls for of her job regardless of her age.

“I train routinely, and I insist on consuming a nutritious diet. These are main causes that I’m nonetheless in a position to deal with this bodily demanding job which requires flying for lengthy hours,” she mentioned. “Use all of your energy and braveness to take care of life. Reside within the second, and by no means remorse each step you’ve taken.”

China’s labor legal guidelines have set the retiring age for workers in bodily intensive jobs at 50 for ladies and 55 for males. 5 extra years are afforded to staff in authorities jobs, faculties, or administration.

Weibo customers showered Hu with optimistic feedback, with many calling her a position mannequin for different girls in China.

“So inspirational!” a commenter wrote.

Different commenters shifted the dialogue to China’s purported age discrimination within the workforce, with some questioning why overseas firms don’t impose such a restrict.

“Home firms are too strict with age necessities,” one person identified.

“Why should there be an age restrict in China, and the way many individuals have been reduce off from alternatives?” one other requested.

