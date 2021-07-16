Too much poker: dissolution of the state parliament in Thuringia canceled | free press

Erfurt (dpa) – The dissolution of the Thuringian state parliament has erupted, blocking the way for new elections scheduled for September.

The Left and Greens pulled the strings on Friday, withdrawing their signatures under a motion tabled with the SPD and CDU to dissolve parliament. The reason: The necessary two-thirds majority of 60 out of 90 votes in parliament would not be achieved without AfD votes, they said.

The hope of stable political conditions in Thuringia will not be fulfilled for the time being. The legislature lasts until 2024, but red-red-green does not have a majority of its own. For over a year, Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left)’s government relied on votes from the CDU for decisions. The CDU has since canceled this stability agreement.

Ramelow said he respectfully acknowledges the withdrawal of the motion to dissolve the state parliament. It is now important to ensure that decisions can be made for the government, municipalities and citizens – this applies in particular to the 2022 budget.

“It is important for us not to carry out the dissolution with votes from the AfD”, a party “that hates parliamentary democracy,” said party leader Steffen Dittes of the left. Like the Greens and the SPD, he spoke of a bitter decision that would lead to misunderstanding given the difficult majority situation in the state parliament.

A new election is actually needed in the hope of stable majorities in parliament in Erfurt, said SPD faction leader Matthias Hey. The SPD did not withdraw their signatures, but supported their coalition partners. In fact, the state elections should take place together with the federal elections on September 26.

Stable conditions far away

Criticism and disappointment about the withdrawal came from the DGB and other organizations, but also from CDU faction leader Mario Voigt. Opportunities have been lost for Thuringia, according to Voigt. The special session of parliament scheduled for Monday was cancelled.

A new attempt to enable new elections should not be made for the time being, also made clear the leader of the Greens, Astrid Rothe-Beinlich. She spoke of a final blow. “It is not up to a parliament to discuss the dissolution every year,” said Dittes.

Hey spoke of a community of destiny in which is now red-red-green. The three government factions would approach the CDU and FDP “to try to keep this country on track among Democrats”. Voigt, on the other hand, stated that the stability agreement that the CDU had with Red-Red-Green will expire with the parliamentary summer holidays. According to him, there can be no new ones.

The deputy chairman of the Thuringian Left, Health Minister Heike Werner, wants to talk to the CDU and FDP about the possibility of voting with varying majorities in parliament in the near future. It is important that there is now a certain level of trust between red-red-green and CDU and FDP, she told the German news agency. “I hope that what happened here will settle over the summer holidays” and “common sense will prevail”.

Accusations to the CDU

Representatives of left-wing parliamentary groups of the Bundestag and the SPD made serious accusations against the CDU because four of their MPs had announced no to the dissolution of the state parliament. “The CDU is developing into an unreliable chaotic force that can’t shut the door of right-wing extremists, has a big problem with rights in its own ranks and as a state party puts party interests above the public interest,” he said. the parliamentary director of the left-wing group, Jan Korte, the dpa.

The parliamentary manager of the SPD faction, Carsten Schneider, also admitted complicity in the political chaos in Thuringia, CDU chief and candidate for chancellor Armin Laschet. Schneider told the news portal t-online that he had not exercised his authority as federal chairman of the CDU on a fundamental issue of federal political importance.