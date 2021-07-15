Tony Stark’s tragic fate when he takes off his Iron Man helmet

Tony Stark, who finds himself on a mysterious new planet after battling Korvac, cannot take off his helmet without risking his life.

Iron Man – Big iron

Since October 2020, Christopher Cantwell, CAFU and Frank D’Armata have been rediscovering Iron Man in a new comic.

Tony Stark has decided to start over, goes back to basics, puts away his high-tech toys and branding, and gets his hands dirty again. So Iron Man is picking up street fights again, taking on old school villains like Arcade and The Absorbing Man. As old friends like Hellcat try to help him regain his peace of mind, a threat looms that no one has seen in years. And that threat is none other than the super villain Korvac.

In the final editions of Cantwell’s work, Tony and his team of heroes attempt to prevent the villainous Korvac from gaining access to the Taa II, Galactus’ ship, and stealing cosmic power as he once did. However, Stark was seriously injured in his attempts to thwart Korvac. He cannot take off his helmet without risking death because his neck is broken and his body is held in place by his armor. Despite this fatal injury, he continued to fight, but things didn’t get better after he was mysteriously teleported to a new planet.

So in a new preview of Iron Man # 10, Stark has been away from Earth and his teammates for over a week, and has absolutely no idea how to get to his home planet. On the planet Megiddo, Iron Man befriends a colony and explains to them that if he takes off his helmet, he will succumb to his broken neck. On the flip side, Stark notes that they were extremely hospitable and accommodating, he made friends with the patrol team, and he even adds that he doesn’t get on too well with the Avengers.

Iron Man’s broken neck means he’s more vulnerable than ever, especially considering his armor was already in disrepair when he was teleported to Megiddo. Will he have time to heal to stop Korvac or will Tony Stark have to risk his life again while it is held together by metal and bolts?

To find out if Tony Stark comes up with a solution, you need to read the tenth edition of the Iron Man comic by Cantwell and CAFU, which was released July 14th. If you enjoyed this article, you will surely love discovering Iron Man’s new armor that is stronger than ever.